Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Anurag Kashyap, Shahat Gill, and more…

Anurag Kashyap Summoned by Surat Court Over Brahmin Remark

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by a Surat court to appear on May 7 following a complaint over his controversial remarks about the Brahmin community.

The complaint, filed by lawyer Kamlesh Rawal on behalf of the Brahmin community, cited Kashyap’s social media posts and subsequent apology as evidence. The court accepted the materials and issued the notice. If Kashyap or his lawyer fails to appear, the court may proceed with a unilateral decision.

Rawal told IANS that Kashyap made the objectionable comments on April 16 after being asked by Aditya Dutta to refrain from making such statements. Kashyap responded, “What have you Brahmins accomplished?” Rawal filed the complaint under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196, 197, 351, 352, 353, and 356.

Separately, RTI activist Atish Tiwari also filed a complaint against Kashyap in Mumbai.

The controversy erupted when Kashyap responded to a social media comment with, “Brahmin pe main m*******a.. koi problem? (I’ll pee on the Brahmins… any problem?).” The filmmaker later issued an apology, not for the post itself, but for the backlash it generated.

“I can’t and won’t take back what I said, but this is my apology for the hatred that followed,” Kashyap wrote, referring to the rape and death threats his family and colleagues received.

Shahat Gill Makes a Bold Comeback with New Track ‘Bamb’

Mumbai– Punjabi pop star Shahat Gill returns to the spotlight with her latest release, Bamb, a fiery anthem celebrating self-love, confidence, and individuality.

Produced by hitmakers Rony & Gill, Bamb blends electrifying beats with an empowering message. “Punjabi music has always been full of energy and emotion,” Shahat shared. “With Bamb, I wanted to channel that passion through the lens of power and femininity. It’s for every woman who embraces her true self without apology.”

Accompanied by a visually stunning music video, Bamb showcases Shahat’s powerhouse vocals and infectious hooks, making it a must-add to playlists and club rotations this season.

Known for hits like Hulaare, Everyday, OG, and Pagal Ay, Shahat continues to leave her mark on the Punjabi music scene. Her previous track, Who Was With You, explored themes of betrayal and healing.

“Music has always helped me process emotions,” Shahat said. “With Who Was With You, I wanted to offer strength and solace to anyone facing heartbreak.”

With Bamb, Shahat is set to reignite the pop charts and inspire listeners to embrace their boldest selves.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Says He’s Trying to Look Like Johnny Depp

Mumbai– Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, recently confessed he’s aiming to channel the iconic style of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

In a playful Instagram story, Ibrahim shared two photos—one of Depp holding a glass with the caption, “I just wanna look like Johnny… but I can’t,” followed by his own image, adding, “But I can try…”

Known for his rugged charm and unique style, Johnny Depp has long been a Hollywood heartthrob, captivating audiences with roles like Captain Jack Sparrow and Edward Scissorhands. Ibrahim, meanwhile, has drawn attention for his striking resemblance to his father and his growing presence in Bollywood’s fashion scene.

Despite having just one film to his name, Ibrahim has made headlines, recently turning heads as a showstopper for designers Shantanu and Nikhil at Lakmé Fashion Week. His sharp features and effortless style continue to cement his status as one of Bollywood’s rising star kids.

Saif Ali Khan: Being in Front of the Camera Is a Privilege

Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan says working in front of the camera is a privilege, and every project—big or small—deserves full commitment. Speaking about his upcoming Netflix series Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, Saif addressed comparisons to television.

“Some people asked my manager if I’m doing TV now,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with TV—it’s a great medium—but a Netflix series is a different space.”

As he grows older, Saif says he has developed a deeper appreciation for the craft. “You have to respect every platform and give 100 percent to every role. I no longer differentiate between big or small projects—it’s all about the opportunity to do good work.”

Saif also spoke about the allure of his role as Rehaan Roy, a suave thief in Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. “Playing someone who bends the rules and challenges the system is always fascinating,” he shared. “Rehaan is a thief with swag, an adventurer at heart, but also a family man—a classic Hindi film hero.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins premieres on Netflix April 25. (Source: IANS)