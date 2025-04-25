Four Indian Americans Named to Boston Magazine’s Prestigious List of Most Influential Bostonians 2025

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — Four Indian Americans have earned a coveted spot on Boston Magazine’s prestigious list of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians of 2025.

This year’s honorees include:

Reshma Kewalramani , President and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Raj Sharma , Founder and Managing Director of The Sharma Group, Merrill

Aman Narang , Co-Founder and CEO of Toast

Reetika Vijay, Managing Principal at IA Interior Architects

“Power moves fast in this town—unstoppable and undeniable,” Boston Magazine stated. “In making this list of the 150 most influential Bostonians each year, we always face a tricky question: How do you measure something as slippery as influence? It shows up in boardrooms and Instagram Reels, in quiet policy decisions and thunderous cultural moments.”

See below for the individual profiles and rankings of these outstanding Indian American leaders, as reported by Boston Magazine.

#13

Reshma Kewalramani

President and CEO,

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

→ $20.6 million salary in 2023

→ $11.02 billion in product revenue in 2024

Vertex has grown as a pharma powerhouse under Kewalramani’s tenure, most recently gaining FDA approvals for its latest cystic fibrosis treatment and a non-opioid pain medicine, as well as acquiring Alpine Immune Sciences. As she’s grown the company, Kewalramani has become one of the highest-paid executives in the pharmaceutical industry and boosted her profile and presence in Boston accordingly, serving on boards at Year Up, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston University’s School of Medicine.

#74

Raj Sharma

Founder and managing director, the Sharma Group, Merrill

→ $6.8 billion in custodied assets

→ $30 million+ raised for American India Foundation

Sharma has consistently been called one of America’s top financial advisers—the Sharma Group is ranked by Forbes as the premier private wealth team in Massachusetts and 10th in the country—so people pay attention when he speaks. He uses that attention to push for collective good in everything from wealth equity to housing. Bonus points for cochairing the Boston Foundation’s Annual Fund for Civic Leadership this year.

#114

Aman Narang

Cofounder and CEO, Toast

→ 100,000+ restaurants served

Narang’s smart payment platform has been the invisible engine powering Boston’s dining renaissance—a transformation we’re all savoring. He recently told investors he’s now working on AI tools to elevate restaurant marketing and menu optimization, empowering businesses to reach new heights. And he hasn’t stopped there: Narang is now expanding his technological prowess to make shopping easier at your local grocery store, corner market, and liquor store, too.

#137

Reetika Vijay

Managing principal, IA Interior Architects

→ 150,000-square-foot average project size

→ 2021 HiP “For Greater Good” award recipient

When CarGurus moved its headquarters to 225,000 square feet on 10 floors in the Back Bay, it hired Vijay’s firm to design it all. It was right up Vijay’s alley, given that she specializes in hybrid workspaces that encourage collaboration and flexibility. Her firm is a top-10 Interior Design “Giant” of the industry, working on projects everywhere, and Vijay’s local impact includes serving on the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children advisory board.

