Love Eating Chicken? Study Links Regular Poultry Consumption to Higher Risk of Gastrointestinal Cancers

New Delhi– While chicken, often considered a healthier alternative to red meat, has been widely promoted as a lean protein option, a new study suggests that regularly consuming poultry could increase the risk of early death from gastrointestinal cancers.

The study, conducted by researchers at the National Institute of Gastroenterology in Italy, analyzed health data from 4,869 adults over a 20-year period.

The findings indicate that regular consumption of poultry—primarily chicken—is associated with a higher risk of developing cancers of the digestive system, including esophageal, stomach, colon, pancreatic, and liver cancers. The risk was found to be greater in men than in women.

Poultry remains one of the most widely consumed meats globally due to its affordability and accessibility. Previous studies have positioned chicken as a safer protein choice, with lower risks of contributing to cardiovascular disease and some gastrointestinal cancers compared to red meat.

However, this new research, published in the journal Nutrients, challenges that assumption. The study found that individuals consuming more than 300 grams of poultry per week faced a significantly higher incidence of gastrointestinal cancers and an increased risk of early death. Specifically, the risk of death was 27% higher in those consuming over 300 grams per week compared to individuals who ate 100 grams or less.

“In our view, it’s important to better understand the long-term effects of consuming white meat, such as poultry, which is widely regarded as healthy by much of the global population—perhaps mistakenly so,” the researchers stated.

They emphasized the importance of moderating poultry intake and encouraged diversifying protein sources by including alternatives like fish. Additionally, the researchers highlighted the need to pay closer attention to cooking methods, advising against high-temperature or prolonged cooking, which can generate harmful compounds.

The team also called for further studies to confirm these findings and to explore the potential health risks associated with processed poultry products. (Source: IANS)