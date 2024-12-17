Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta’s nationalistic tweet sparks debate

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, has shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”.

While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi.

One user on the Internet wrote, “Gandhi parivar ke liye thought for a lifetime”.

Another wrote, “Good thought. If one isn’t loyal to their own country, showing camaraderie with another won’t help”.

A third user wrote, “This tweet is for Gandhi family”.

Another user tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the comments.

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartwarming post about her son Jai cooking Indian flat bread, ‘Roti’. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures of Jai making rotis with his grandmother.

She wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are free. Like the joy of eating this Roti made by nani ma and our youngest chef Jai. Happy Sunday everyone”. Jai, who is the son of the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough, was born in 2021 via surrogacy. The couple also have a daughter named Gia.

Prior to that, the actress participated in the IPL auctions. After her digital detox, she invited recommendations from her Instagram followers for the players that she could pick in her IPL team. The actress took to her Instagram at the time, and shared a video from the balcony of her hotel room.

The video showed the skyline of Jeddah. She wrote in the caption, “Done with my digital detox. Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on #Ting #IPLAuction2025 #Saddasquad @punjabkingsipl”.

Ananya Panday: Deepika Padukone’s a woman who stands up for every person on the set

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday has heaped praise on Deepika Padukone and shared that the Bollywood star’s a woman who stands up for every person on the set.

Sharing an anecdote about Deepika Padukone, Ananya said: “When I started out in the industry, I didn’t really know that one could really stand up and reinforce what they want. I used to simply do what I was asked to do.”

“Deepika is a woman who stands up for every person on the set, in a very polite way. Because whenever a girl speaks up she is called bossy, or difficult to work with, but she used to convey her needs in a very polite and empathetic way, which made me realise that there is a way in which you can do this,” added the actress, who worked with Deepika in “Gehraiyaan.”

The “Call Me Bae” actress was seen on the latest edition of “O Womaniya” 2024 roundtable. She was joined by Richa Chadha, Shakun Batra, Nikkhil Advani, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ishita Moitra and Stuti Ramachandra, Director and Head of Production, International Originals, Prime Video, India, along with moderator, Anupama Chopra.

The actress said that Deepika made a huge positive impact on her.

“Deepika inspired me as a younger female actress to go on further to make a change. Now I do speak up when I am not comfortable doing certain things or saying certain things, because I don’t want a young girl to be spoken to in a certain manner because I am being shown like that on-screen.”

“So now I am way more conscious about my choices, more than I have been in the past,” she added.

On the film front, Ananya was last seen on screen in “CTRL”, a screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She will next be seen in the passionate lovestory “Chand Mera Dil”, which also stars Lakshya.

Arjun Rampal as poet breaks the stereotype, says ‘Bandish Bandits’ director

Mumbai– “Bandish Bandits” director Anand Tiwari has spoken about the surprise character Imroz, essayed by Arjun Rampal, in the show. He said that the actor as a poet breaks the stereotype.

Arjun Rampal’s surprise cameo as Imroz Dehelvi, a charming writer, won hearts. Tiwari has now shared insights about his character and revealed why he was the perfect choice to bring the character to life in the show.

Challenging cliches and redefining how poets are perceived on screen, Tiwari said, “We often picture writers and poets in kurta-pajamas, barefoot, carrying a bag. But they can be anything, come from anywhere—even a music school.”

“I wanted Imroz Dehelvi to surprise the audience, to challenge expectations and seeing Arjun Rampal as that poet definitely breaks the stereotype.”

He said that Arjun is a dear friend who graciously said yes without knowing much about the role.

“His depth, security, and gravitas are qualities I have seen him portray in so many films and discovered even more so while working with him on Nail Polish—made him the ideal Imroz,” the director said.

Talking about the chemistry between Arjun and Divya Dutta as Imroz and Nandini, respectively in the show, Tiwari said: “What struck me was the chemistry they shared in Dhaakad—it was understated yet magnetic. That dynamic felt tailor-made for this series. Their connection is defined by what’s unsaid.”

He added: “A simple exchange like ‘I’ve come,’ or ‘All the best’ carries layers of meaning. That’s the beauty of a mature relationship—the unspoken emotions create the most profound bond. We’ve worked to translate that subtlety into their story, making it authentic and deeply moving.”

The new season features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, alongside new additions such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“Bandish Bandits” Season two, which is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, is streaming on Prime Videos.

Malaika Arora ‘channels her inner SRK’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora recently channelled her inner Shah Rukh Khan as she recreated an unforgettable and iconic train scene from the film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

On Tuesday, the fashionista posted a video of her where she is seen recreating the popular scene with her team. Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote in the caption, “Channeling my inner SRK, but this time instead of chaiyya chaiyya on top of the train,it’s more like ‘Grab my hand and get IN the train!’ Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! @railminindia PART 2 of my train journey ….#DDLJFeels #SRKVibes #TrainDrama.”

Arora, dressed in a white tracksuit, can be seen helping her teammates board the train.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic “ja Simran ja” scene from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” continues to be one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable moments. As Amrish Puri delivers the iconic line, “Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi,” Kajol runs towards Shah Rukh Khan, who is on board a train with his hands stretched towards her.

In addition to Shah Rukh and Kajol, “DDLJ” also featured a range of talented actors, including Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995 and also went on to win the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, the film was re-released in theatres across several countries worldwide, including the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland.

In October of this year, Kajol celebrated 29 years of her movie “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” by sharing a poster of the film that showed her on Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she was dressed in wedding attire.

She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, was released on October 20, 1995.

Here’s how Parineeti Chopra enjoys her long drives to shoot

Mumbai– After spending “48 hours” in New Delhi, actress Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai and has got back to work.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself sitting on the back seat and getting driven to the shoot location. In the video, the actress is showing the road she is travelling on with music playing in the background.

“Long drives to shoot Mumbai,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a video of herself sipping coffee in the car while she was stuck in traffic.

“Coffee aur main Traffic mein saath saath (coffee and I in traffic together.),” she wrote as the caption.

The cousin sister of actress Priyanka Chopra then shared a picture of the traffic she was stuck in enroute her shoot location.

She had earlier shared a glimpse of her “night shift” on social media from Goa. She took to her Instagram stories and offered fans a peek into her filming sessions in the coastal state.

She posted a photo from the sets and wrote in the caption, “Chalo night shift karne.” A photo of the script, featuring her name, was also visible.

On Sunday, Parineeti was in the National Capital and revealed her plans on how she was going to spend her “48 hours” at home. The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself in the car driving to her “home”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Wait for it home for the weekend.” Along with the geotag of Delhi, India.

She then shared a photograph of herself holding a soft quilt.

Parineeti, who is married to politician Raghav Chaddha, wrote: “Came to enjoy 48 hours of blankets and sweaters.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the acclaimed film, she featured alongside Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who played the titular role. She played the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the legendary singer Chamkila. For the role, Parineeti underwent a remarkable physical transformation, gaining almost 16 kg to embody her character.

Sara Ali Khan reveals her “favourite companion”

Mumbai– For Sara Ali Khan, her “favourite companion” is the setting sun, revealed the actress.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture montage of herself. In the image, the actress’s back is towards the camera. She is seen wearing a bright sunny yellow saree paired with an aqua blue blouse. The daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is seen looking at the setting sun behind the mountains.

For the caption, she wrote: “Favourite companion while my moon shows up.”

The actress, who was last seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan”, a historical biographical film about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, recently celebrated six years of her debut film “Kedarnath” starring late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara thanked god for giving her a “lifetime of memories.”

She had shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

The disaster film talked about the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand, and revolved around the inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a ‘pithoo’ (porter) working in the same vicinity.

As their bond grows closer, the couple face many hiccups, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds; when the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, the duo are forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love. The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for blockbusters such as ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’.

Kareena, Karisma give a shout out to best friend Malaika’s newly-opened restaurant

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor gave five stars to their best friend Malaika Arora’s newly-opened restaurant, calling it an “outstanding place.”

Kareena visited the newly-opened restaurant ‘The Scarlett House’ and even reviewed the food, which she tagged as amazing. The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the chicken wings she tasted.

For the caption, he wrote: “Who ate all the wings? outstanding place and food.” The actress also tagged Malaika and her son Arhaan, who have opened the property, which is inside a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, together.

Karisma too took to her stories section, where she shared a picture of the meal and said: “Officially Decembering… Such a wonderful place.”

She aslo added: “What an awesome meal. Well done.”

Recently, Kareena met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 100 years of her grandfather Raj Kapoor. She thanked the iconic leader for a special afternoon and said that the iconic leader’s warmth, attention and support in celebrating the legacy of late star Raj Kapoor means the world to her.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the “Kapoor” family posing with the PM. In one image, the iconic leader even shared a signed note for her sons Taimur and Jeh.

For the caption, he wrote: “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.”

“Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us. As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.”

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. (IANS)