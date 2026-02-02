‘Ishq Ka Fever’ Brings Arijit Singh’s Intimate Touch to ‘O’Romeo’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — The new song “Ishq Ka Fever” from the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer “O’Romeo” was unveiled on Monday, marking a notable release from Arijit Singh following his recent announcement that he is stepping away from playback singing.

The soulful romantic track is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar. Sung by Singh, the song features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and opens with a striking spoken line by Farida Jalal before easing into a melody that is intimate, aching, and quietly addictive.

Built on restraint rather than flourish, the song allows emotions to unfold gradually, capturing a sense of deep love and quiet longing. Kapoor and Dimri’s on-screen pairing aligns closely with the mood of the track, offering a fresh chemistry that has already generated interest among audiences. The slow-burning romance of the song makes it a timely release as Valentine’s week approaches.

The release comes shortly after Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. In a personal note, he wrote, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

According to reports, Singh is preparing to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. He previously directed the Bengali film “Sa” in 2018, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

“O’Romeo” also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. The film blends romance with intense action and draws inspiration from Hussain Ustra’s real-world underworld milieu, adapted from “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. “O’Romeo” is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. (Source: IANS)