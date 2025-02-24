Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mrunal Thakur pens a special birthday wish for her ‘Hi Nanna’ co-star Nani

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur penned a special birthday post for the Southern actor Nani as he turned 41 on February 24, 2025.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Nani amidst a beautiful landscape. The diva was heard calling out to him, “Hi Nanna”, while, Nani responded with “Hi”

“Happy Birthday to the kindest, most fun, and hard-working man I know! It was an absolute delight to work with you on Hi Nanna! Wishing you all the very best and a year filled with blockbusters! Laoding….@nameisnani”, Mrunal Thakur penned a birthday wish.

Mrunal Thakur and Nani shared the screen in the 2023 Telugu romantic entertainer “Hi Nanna”.

Made under the direction of Shouryuv, the film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. They find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments, the project also stars Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nassar, Angad Bedi, Shilpa Tulaskar, Viraj Ashwin, Drishty Talwar, and Myra Khanna in prominent roles.

Released on December 7, 2023, “Hi Nanna” turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

Up next, Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the much-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. She will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in her next. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has financed the drama under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. “Son of Sardaar 2” also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. The project is expected to be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.

The second installment in the franchise is expected to be released in the theatres on 25th July 2025.

Additionally, Mrunal Thakur also has “Dacoit”, opposite Adivi Sesh in her kitty.

Sushmita Sen reveals she is looking for someone ‘worthy of marriage’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has always been open about her personal life, and during a recent Instagram Live session, she candidly shared her thoughts on marriage.

The former Miss Universe revealed that while she is open to the idea of marriage, she is looking for someone who is truly worthy of such a commitment. When one of the fans asked Sushmita about her wedding plans, the actress said in Hindi, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge.” (“I also want to get married. There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I’ll get married too.”)

During the Q&A session, the’ Aarya’ actress also mentioned that she had recently attended a wedding in Jaipur. Sushmita signed off by saying that her younger daughter is having her board exams and she needs to check on her.

In the caption of the video, Sushmita wrote: #livesession #sharing A special date with some super special people!! #24thfebruary Thank you for joining me LIVE!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the IPL. In 2022, Modi publicly confirmed their relationship by sharing photos from their vacations in the Maldives and Sardinia. However, just a few months later, rumors of their breakup began to spread when Modi removed Sen’s name from his bio and changed his profile picture.

Prior to this, Sen was dating model Rohman Shawl. In December 2022, the actress announced her breakup with Rohman after dating him for almost four years. The two are still in touch and remain good friends.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turn on the ‘feast mode’

Mumbai– Karan Singh Grover turned 43 years old on February 23, 2025. Commemorating the special day, his better half, Bipasha Basu organised a private birthday celebration in Karjat, along with their daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu also dropped a few sneak peeks from the festivities on her official IG. In one of the shot clips dropped by the diva, we can see Karan Singh Grover being treated to some yummy birthday biryani.

Prior to that, Bipasha Basu treated the fans with an appetizing picture of Idli Sambar.

Yesterday, the ‘Race’ actress shared a romantic post for her husband on social media. Bipasha Basu took to the stories section of her Instagram, and dropped a montage of their various relationship milestones from meeting on the sets of “Alone”, to getting married, to having Devi.

Claiming that she and their daughter Devi are the luckiest girls in the world, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba.”

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their 2015 horror film “Alone”. After dating for a year, the lovebirds tied the knot in April 2016. Later on, the couple embraced parenthood on November 12, 2022 with the birth of their daughter, Devi.

A month back, Bipasha Basu revealed a new side of husband Karan Singh Grover, offering fans a glimpse into his evolving identity.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of her actor husband with their baby girl Devi. The photo features the little one hugging her doting dad from behind. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow.

While the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor’s t-shirt read “Devi’s Papa”, the little muchkin’s t-shirt had “Devi” written on it.

Adah Sharma learns Maheshwar Sutras ahead of Maha Shivratri

Mumbai– As Mahashivratri approaches, actress Adah Sharma shared a video of herself learning the Maheshwar Sutra, a sacred chant associated with Lord Shiva.

In her video, Adah invites her followers to join her in learning the ancient mantras. Sharing a clip of learning Shiva Sutras, The Kerala Story actress wrote in the caption, “Mahashivratri ke liye Aap bhi mere saath seekho Maheshwar Sutraani. Apni buddhi ko tej karo aur focus aur concentration badhao. These are the 14 sounds of Lord Shivas damru that sage Panini heard when he was watching Lord Shiva do the Ananda Tandava.”

For the unversed, the Maheshwar Sutras are a collection of 14 verses that structure the Sanskrit alphabet. These sutras are also referred to as the Shiva Sutras, Pratyaharas, and Varna Samanmaya. This profound chant is said to enhance mental clarity, focus, and concentration, aligning one’s mind with divine energy.

Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I think you learned every shloka from your mother…..her a voice is wow.” Another said, “Har Har mahadev…”

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26 this year.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, Sharma shared a video wherein she talked about attractive qualities in a man and revealed that she is not into “bad boys.”

Talking about what she looks for in her perfect man, Adah said: “I think the most attractive quality in a man is if he can keep his phone away and be present in the moment. I’m not into bad boys, just like I’m not into food gone bad. “I like good sanskaari guys. If he laughs at my jokes, he will be happier in the relationship ! larger volume of grey matter in the prefrontal cortex of his brain is more important for me in a guy than the size of his muscles.”

On the professional front, Adah is gearing up for the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming film “Tumko Meri Kasam” with Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 21.

Preity Zinta takes a holy dip at holy Maha Kumbh

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta joined the billions of devotees who took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress dropped a picture of herself from the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

“All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh…Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, Preity Zinta wrote in the caption.

Apart from Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar also visited Maha Kumbh on Monday. Katrina Kaif was seen there with her mother-in-law. Numerous other big wigs from Bollywood such as Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanya took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh in last few weeks.

In an earlier post, Preity Zinta recently fired back at the trolls questioning her opinion and choices with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the trolls questioning her decision to marry Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta posted an iconic SRK dialogue on social media, “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega” (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

Work-wise, Preity Zinta is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project will feature Sunny Deol as the lead.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with ‘Dil Se’. She later went on to do many successful films like ‘Veer-Zara’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

Anil Kapoor shares which film made him fearless

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating the 36th anniversary of a film which is close to his heart.

On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared stills from the film as he narrated the story behind the film.

He wrote on the picture, “I was just 31 when I played a 71-year-old man in Eeshwar as an actor portraying a character who ages from 25 to 75 made me fearless. After that, I never hesitated to take on older roles-whether it was Lamhe or many other films that followed”.

He further mentioned, “Sometimes, as an actor, you have to take risks, step out of your comfort zone, and trust the journey. Working under the maestro K. Vishwanath ji-Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and a true genius-was an experience I will always cherish. His guidance taught me invaluable lessons, and the memories of Eeshwar remain close to my heart even today #36YearsOfEeshwar”.

Earlier, Anil heaped praise on Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

Anil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the promo of Aryan’s upcoming streaming show ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The special video takes a meta approach as it shows Aryan directing SRK for a promo.

Anil wrote on the video, “With the Dyavol in the Director’s chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai…Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.

Prior to this, Anil celebrated the 44th anniversary of ‘Hum Paanch’, a significant film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Surinder Kapoor under the family’s SK Films banner.

Anil worked as a casting director on the film. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared a rare photo from the film’s production and paid tribute to the team behind the classic.

This is what Rakul does when she misses hubby Jackky Bhagnani a lot

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently shooting for the second installment of “De De Pyaar De”, is missing her husband-producer Jackky Bhagnani a lot and has found a solution to fill the void.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rakul posed in front her dressing table with her back towards the camera. The actress is seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt with “JB”, which stands for “Jackky Bhagnani”, written with neon green.

She wrote: “When u miss husband a lot cos ur on an outdoor shoot you wear his sweatshirt @jackkybhagnani”

On February 23, Rakul expressed her happiness as Jackky surprised her with flowers. She shared a selfie of her holding some oriental pink lilies and smiling at the camera.

“When husband brings flowers… Jackky Bhagnani I love you so much,” she wrote as the caption.

On February 21, Rakul and Jackky celebrated one year of marital bliss. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, they took to their handles on the photo-sharing website and dropped a video compilation of their precious moments together.

The clip opens with the words, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun”, and goes on to show adorable snippets of Rakul and Jackky’s time together.

“One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go”, the two penned in the caption.

Rakul and Jackky came close during the lockdown. A series of chance encounters led to their connection becoming stronger. On Rakul’s birthday in 2021, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. They finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

On the work front, Rakul’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Up next, she will be a part of “De De Pyaar De 2”.

Rakul will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the film, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the sequel.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is slated to release on November 14.

Urvashi Rautela meets ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar: Look up to you with immense admiration

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela bumped into filmmaker Sukumar at the India Vs Pakistan match in Dubai. She congratulated the director and said that she looks up to you with immense admiration.

Urvashi, whose catchphrase “First ever Indian actress” has gone viral on social media, took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of shaking hands with Sukumar at the stadium. In the clip, the two are seen greeting each other, exchanging pleasantries and having a conversation.

The actress captioned the post: “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration.”

Sukumar’s other notable films include Arya 2, 100% Love, 1: Nenokkadine, Nannaku Prematho, Rangasthalam, Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rangasthalam became the third highest-grossing Telugu film at the time, behind the Baahubali films.

Pushpa was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, while Pushpa 2 went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Talking about Urvashi, Urvashi received an early birthday surprise in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She received a red cherry birthday cake from the staff during the India vs Pakistan match.

“Thank you for birthday surprise”, Urvashi, who will turn 31 on February 25, wrote as the caption on Instagram.

On the work front, her latest release is “Daaku Maharaaj”. Made under the direction of Bobby Kolli, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead, alongside, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in important roles.

The film tells the story of a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a “king without a kingdom.”

Anushka Sharma sends love to Virat Kohli after his historic 51st ODI century

Mumbai– Virat Kohli smashed a 100 to help India register a six-wicket win against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Commemorating his historic win, his better half Anushka Sharma dropped a special social media post.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Virat Kohli from the TV, along with two folded hands and a red heart emoji. The cricketer can be seen showing a thumbs up to the camera.

After the historic win, Virat Kohli also rushed to make a video call to his wife Anushka Sharma. While the ‘Sultan’ actress is often seen cheering her husband from the stands, she was missing this time.

Meanwhile, following the match, Virat Kohli admitted that it takes a lot out of him to maintain the intensity on the field day in and day out.

After receiving ‘Player of the Match’ King Kohli stated, “A week off, is it a good thing or otherwise? To be honest, at 36, it’s very good. I don’t know about the 23-24 year olds, but for me, it’s really, really good. I just need to put my feet up for two days because it takes a lot out of me now to keep putting that kind of effort on the field, and I’m just thankful we have a bit of time off now.”

Talking about Anushka Sharma, she last appeared on the silver screen in the 2018 drama, “Zero”, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. If the reports are to be believed, Anushka has filmed the biopic on Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Titled “Chakda Xpress” for now, the project went on the floors a while back. However, an official release date for the drama has not been revealed yet. (IANS)