Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit Brings Back ‘Dhak Dhak’ Magic at Mumbai Event

MUMBAI, India — Madhuri Dixit sent fans straight down memory lane after recreating the iconic dance step from her legendary song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ at a special event in the city on Tuesday.

The Bollywood star was attending the announcement of her upcoming streaming film ‘Maa Behen’, where she plays the mother of actress Triptii Dimri. The moment Madhuri broke into the familiar move, the room lit up with nostalgia, reminding everyone why the song — and the actress — remain timeless.

Speaking about the film, the team behind ‘Maa Behen’ described it as a bold, genre-bending ride that’s both familiar and unpredictable, driven by strong performances and an unapologetically irreverent tone. They added that the project was shaped by discovering its unique rhythm during the shoot and trusting the cast to carry it through.

Just days earlier, Madhuri had also shared a reflective moment with fans on social media, posting elegant photos from a recent shoot and writing, “Some days call for slowing down and settling into the moment.”

Nearly four decades into her career, Madhuri continues to balance grace, star power, and reinvention — and as her latest ‘Dhak Dhak’ moment proves, some magic never fades.

Sonam Kapoor Jokes She’s “Always Right,” Apologizes to Husband Anand Ahuja

MUMBAI, India — Sonam Kapoor had a lighthearted moment on social media, jokingly apologizing to her husband Anand Ahuja for “always being right.”

The actress shared a reel quoting, “There are three women who are always right,” and added her own caption: “Sorry Anand Ahuja I’m not trying to be right all the time.” As the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor, Sonam clearly saw herself in the joke.

Sonam married Anand in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son Vayu in 2022. She was last seen on screen in the 2023 film Blind.

If you want it even tighter — like two paragraphs max or pure entertainment-blurb length — say the word and I’ll trim it further.

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Father’s Words About Life’s Constant Struggle

MUMBAI, India — Amitabh Bachchan shared a quiet, late-night reflection on life and struggle, recalling a powerful line from his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, that has stayed with him over the years.

The megastar wrote that he once told his “babuji” how difficult life can be, to which his father calmly replied, “As long as there is life, there is struggle.” The thought resurfaced when Bachchan came across a verse by Urdu poet Firaq Gorakhpuri, whose words echoed the same philosophy.

Writing close to 4 a.m., Bachchan spoke about the stillness of the night and the clarity that comes with silence, calling it a rare moment of calm before the noise of daily life and social media takes over.

The actor ended his note with a wry observation on the modern world, remarking that almost everyone today seems to be a journalist, commentator, and opinion-maker all at once.

Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi Join Forces for Historical Drama ‘Hum Hindustani’

MUMBAI, India — Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming streaming film ‘Hum Hindustani’, a period drama set in newly

independent India.

Inspired by true events, the film follows a determined group of officials racing against chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to conduct the country’s very first democratic election. The makers describe the project as a story of belief, courage, and collective effort that helped shape modern India.

The film marks another streaming outing for Saif, who helped kick off India’s OTT wave, while Pratik continues to build a strong digital portfolio after recent headline-making roles.

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Tough Phase While Remembering Late Mother

MUMBAI, India — Arjun Kapoor marked his late mother Mona Kapoor’s birth anniversary with an emotional social media post, candidly admitting that life has been “kinda cruel” to him lately but crediting her for giving him the strength to endure.

Sharing a photo with his mother, the actor wrote that while recent times have been testing, he’s ready to take the hits and rise again — just as she taught him. Arjun said her lessons on facing life head-on, with grace and dignity, continue to guide him through difficult moments.

Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 after battling illness. Arjun has often spoken about the deep impact her loss had on him, both personally and professionally.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (Source: IANS)