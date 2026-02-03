Manoj Muntashir Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Indian Idol, Calls Her Melodies Eternal

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Lyricist Manoj Muntashir paid a heartfelt tribute to late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on the latest episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol, reflecting on her timeless legacy and personal significance in his life.

The special episode featured contestants performing some of the most cherished songs associated with Lata Mangeshkar and the iconic composer duo Kalyanji–Anandji, celebrating a golden era of Indian music that continues to resonate across generations.

Speaking during the episode, Muntashir shared emotional memories and spoke about his close association with the legendary singer, describing the tribute as deeply personal.

“Indian Idol is a wonderful platform that nurtures young talent and bridges generations through music. Every time I return to the show, it feels special because it carries forward the legacy of our musical greats. This tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji is deeply personal for me. She lent her voice to my very first song, and we remained connected in her final days. She had even expressed her wish for me to write a song for her. That makes this episode incredibly emotional,” he said.

Reflecting on the performances, Muntashir added, “Listening to contestants sing compositions by Lata ji and Kalyanji–Anandji feels like stepping back into a golden chapter of Indian music. Lata ji was more than just a singer; she was an emotion that continues to live in every generation. Her melodies are eternal, and being part of this tribute is truly an honour.”

With emotional performances, nostalgic storytelling, and powerful musical moments, the episode served as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music and her lasting influence on generations of listeners.

Indian Idol airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (Source: IANS)