Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, and more…

Kiara Advani has wished her ‘favourite couple’ happy anniversary

Mumbai– On their anniversary, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has wished her parents, whom she tagged as her “favourite couple.”

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her getaways with her family. Some pictures even featured her husband Sidharth Malhotra and a few images were from her parents’ wedding day.

“Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara made her acting debut with the 2014 comedy film “Fugly”. She was then seen playing MS Dhoni’s wife in the sports biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in 2016. She gained acclaim after she played a sexually unsatisfied wife in the anthology film “Lust Stories” in 2018.

She made her Telugu debut in 2018 political action drama film “Bharat Ane Nenu” directed by Koratala Siva. She gained wider attention with her work in the romantic drama “Kabir Singh” starring Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara was then seen in films such as “Good Newwz”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Jugjugg Jeeyo”, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and “Shershaah”, where she met the love of her life Sidharth.

In July, Sidharth penned a romantic note for his wife and actress Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, calling her the ‘kindest soul’.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor took to Instagram, and shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. The photo features Kiara, who is wearing a white dress, and is standing close to balloon decorations, which reads: “We love you.”

Sidharth wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, here is to many more memories together.”

He gave the music of the track “Ranjha” sung by B Praak, Jasleen Royal, and Romy to his post.

The two tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Kiara next has Telugu political action thriller “Game Changer”, directed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in a triple role. She also has ‘War 2’ in the kitty.

Bhumi Pednekar discovers scientific temper of Indian culture

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has given a peek into her meal of ‘saavan ka aakhri somvaar’, and shared how our culture is backed by science.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhumi, who has 9.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of her meal. The last Monday of the Sawan month was observed on August 19.

In the snap, we can see a plate full of mashed potatoes, kuttu paratha, lemon, and green chutney.

She captioned it as: “Saavan Ka Aakhri Somvaar…Our culture is backed by science… learning slowly and steadily”.

‘Kuttu Atta’ also known as buckwheat flour is used for making fasting dishes, as it is gluten-free and provides essential nutrients.

The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and people avoid eating grains, onion, garlic, among other food items during this time period. Consuming ‘Kuttu Atta’ during the fast helps people in purifying their body and mind, and connecting with the divine power.

On the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

She has then starred in movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Durgamati’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Bheed’, ‘The Lady Killer’.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

She next has ‘Daldal’ and ‘The Royals’ in the kitty.

When was the last time Ananya Panday sat in a rickshaw, the actress answers

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming series ‘Call me Bae’, may come across as very similar to her affluent character in the series but she is very grounded.

The actress, who attended the trailer launch of her show at a five-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday, spoke about the last time she took a rickshaw, which is the preferred mode of transport for the city’s middle class.

The trailer of the series showcases Ananya’s titular character sitting in a rickshaw for the first time as she asks if the rickshaw doesn’t come with a seat belt.

Talking to the media on the sideline of the trailer event, Ananya said that whenever her dad, Chunky Panday took their car for some work, she used to go to her Kathak classes in a rickshaw.

When asked about the last time she sat in a rickshaw, the actress said, “Just a month ago.”

Meanwhile, ‘Call Me Bae’ also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. The series offers a peek into the life of Bae as she hustles with all her muscles in the maximum city of Mumbai.

It follows the story of Bae, played by Ananya, who belongs to an affluent family from Delhi and has grown up in a very protected environment. Her life changes when she has to move to Mumbai for reasons that the viewers will get to see in the show.

The series has been directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

The show will drop on Prime Video on September 6.

Anushka Sen drops dreamy pictures from Austrian vacation

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen, who is currently on a vacation to Austria, on Tuesday shared a peek into her holiday, giving fans major travel goals.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.2 million followers, shared a string of photos from Salzburg, Austria.

In the photo we can see Anushka wearing a lemon yellow coloured sleeveless tank top, and paired it with white denim jeans. She kept her makeup all natural and left her long tresses open.

The look was rounded off with a yellow cap, a black sling bag and sunglasses.

We can see her happily posing against the picturesque backdrop of the country. In one of the pictures, Anushka is seen enjoying a public transport ride.

The 22-year-old diva has captioned the post with sun, pink heart, and evil eye emojis.

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘desi’ indulgence in the UK will leave you drooling

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who swept critical acclaim for her streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, is spending her time in the UK, and enjoying the desi flavours that the country’s chefs from the Indian subcontinent have to offer.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her food indulgence.

The actress could be seen sitting in a fine dine restaurant, and gorging on delicacies like Paneer, laccha parathas, gulab jamun, and a special paratha.

The UK, which had long been known for its muted flavours, has seen huge changes in its culinary landscape in the past few decades owing to the growing influx of immigrants, majorly from the Indian subcontinent. Chicken Tikka Masala is the national dish of the UK courtesy the chefs from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Parineeti, who hails from a Punjabi family, is a true foodie and likes her food to be flavourful and full of spices. The actress spent her significant time in the UK while studying at Manchester Business School. She was honoured with the triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from the university.

While in the UK during her academic years, Parineeti often fancied herself with pizzas which she had to let go once she stepped into the profession of acting. The actress made her debut in 2011 with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ for which she was feted with several awards.

While shooting for her movie ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ in Rajasthan, the actress had spoken about her love for local flavours like Gatte ki sabzi and laal maans back in 2013.

The actress is currently enjoying her downtime and marital bliss after delivering the streaming hit ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in which she was paired opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh as his wife.

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘very special’ Marathi film ‘Paani’ is set to release on October 18

Mumbai– Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s production “Paani” is all set to hit the big screen on October 18.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the motion poster of the film and captioned it: “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani’ is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures Presents ‘Paani’ in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”

The drama film is Adinath Kothare and tells the story of an ordinary man living in a Nagderwadi, a village in Nanded, plagued with drought. The film traces his journey towards making the village independent of water along with facing hiccups on his way.

The film is produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, which was founded in 2015.

It stars Subodh Bhave and Kishore Kadam, with Addinath Kothare and Rucha Vaidya. Released in 2019, it was feted with the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

On the film front, Priyanka has wrapped up her upcoming film “The Bluff” and even shared a glimpse from her last day on set.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share some moments from her last day of filming. The actress also shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the film.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the swashbuckler drama film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Shot in the picturesque locales of Australia, “The Bluff” is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, where Priyanka stars as a former-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

She had also shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller “Citadel.” Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo brothers as executive producers, the first season of “Citadel” also stars Richard Madden.

The Indian adaptation titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny” stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will premiere on November 7.

Sonam Kapoor’s son turns 2: Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu has turned two-years-old and she said that being his mother is the greatest gift she could have ever received.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a slow-motion video of her son running. The actress did not reveal the face of her son in the clip.

“My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! W Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder,” Sonam said.

The actress added that with Vayu, everyday is an adventure filled with “your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.”

“You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu,” she said.

The actress added: “Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She called Vayu her sunshine, music, little genius, and their endless “source of happiness”.

“We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” Sonam said.

Sonam got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in 2018 after dating for nine years. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy, Vayu in 2022.

Talking about work, Sonam, who is the daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on “Black” starring Rani Mukerji.

It was in 2007, when she stepped into Bollywood as an actress with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Saawariya”. The actress was later seen in popular films such as “Pad Man”, “Veere Di Wedding”, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, “Sanju,” and “Blind”. (IANS)