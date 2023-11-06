Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, and more…

Katrina on ‘Tiger 3’: Don’t think there’s been a fight sequence like this on screen in India

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, whose towel fight sequence at a hammam from ‘Tiger 3’ has caught the eye of many, spoke about how the action sequence with two women has not been shown before on screen in India.

Katrina said: “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine!”

“I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That’s new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

She shared that she is aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral.

“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible – everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!”

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best.

She added: “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!”

Katrina has been paired opposite Salman Khan in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Alia shares picture of Raha smashing cake; calls her ‘baby tiger’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt on Monday celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Raha along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her daughter in a set of pictures and a video.

Alia posted on behalf of both herself and husband Ranbir, who is not officially on Instagram.

The first picture features an adorable cake smash, the second shows Raha holding marigold flowers. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose song.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger.. we love you more than love itself.”

Earlier in the day, Raha’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan, and aunt Riddhima Kapoor took to their respective Instagram stories to wish Raha and express their surprise at how she’s already turned one.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.

Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Gupta to judge mentor-based fashion reality show

Mumbai– Actors Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta are all set to turn judges for unique mentor-based reality show ‘Glam Fame’, which will set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a panel of distinguished judges, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound insights and industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step are esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.

The captivating journey of ‘Glam Fame’ season one will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes. It’s a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring personal interviews and group discussion rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Throughout the series, viewers will be captivated by the contestants’ compelling evolution in areas of grooming, fitness, portfolio development, and choreography. As the journey unfolds, the contestants will encounter distinctive challenges and hidden elements designed to test their resolve and determination, ultimately allowing the most exceptional talents to shine brightly in the grand finale.

Wearing the judges’ hat for the first time, Esha said: “Having been a model myself, it’s truly exciting to engage in mentoring, celebrating, and guiding all the aspiring models out there through the challenges they face in this industry. It’s like the best show I could have been a part of and I’m very enthusiastic about this journey.”

Neil shared: “Growing up in a family deeply connected to the industry, with my father, Nitin Mukesh, and my grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of trends over the years. This understanding of the industry’s dynamics is crucial. I believe that for a model to set trends, they must first comprehend the existing trends and the immense potential this platform offers to these young men and women.”

Produced by Whatever Productions and Krishna Kunj Production, the series will release soon on JioCinema.

Sara Ali Khan clarifies she’s not dating Shubman Gill

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for films like ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’, has clarified that she is not dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who is currently busy with the ongoing World Cup.

Sara is set to appear on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its season 8 along with actress Ananya Panday. Sara issued a clarification during the course of the episode as per the latest promo of the show.

The promo ‘the show host Karan Johar telling Sara: “There were alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill.”

To which she quipped: “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka saara duniya galat Sara ke peecche pada hai.”

The actress was referring to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of the most centuries in One Day International was recently equalled by Virat Kohli who has been in terrific form during this World Cup. Kohli made a stellar comeback as he smashed his 49th ton during the recent match between India and South Africa during the ongoing World Cup.

During the match, Shubman was also teased by the spectators with Sara’s name to which Kohli jumped and asked them to call the cricketer by his name pointing to his name written at the back of his jersey.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ promises a fun ride as the conversation will centre on ex-partners of the actresses. A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show host Karan Johar reveals: “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”

Rashmika seeks immediate action against viral deepfake video: ‘Extremely scary’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a reported morphed video of herself which has went viral on the social media, and called it “extremely scary”, adding that we must address this as a community urgenly before anyone else gets affected by such identity theft.

Taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media: “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Earlier in the day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stand for his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika, and demanded legal action over the matter.

In response to a post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the ‘Piku’ star said: “Yes this is a strong case.”

“There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel,” a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site.

Along with the post, he also shared the “actual” video as claimed by him.

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty.

Tamannaah, Vijay walk hand in hand as they exit Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Mumbai– The new lovebirds of Bollywood town — Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, were seen shelling couple goals at the grand pre-Diwali bash at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, here.

The couple made separate entries to the party, however, during the exit both can be seen walking hand in hand, and having a happy conversation.

In the video that went viral on the social media shows Vijay opening the door for his ladylove.

Tamannaah looked radiant and gorgeous in a lavender and pastel blue coloured sequined saree, and paired it with a matching tube blouse.

The actress opted for a nude makeup, and no-accessories look. While, Vijay looked dapper in white ethnic ensemble.

While making their exit from the party, the two flashed their blushed smiles for the cameras.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Hand in hand is love”, “aww”, “love this jodi”, “sweet couple”, “the duo” etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay next has ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Suriya 43’. Tamannaah was last seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’. She next has ‘Bandra’, and ‘Vedaa’.

Arjun Rampal wraps up ‘Crakk’, calls it a ‘fabulous ride’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, which he tagged as a ‘crazy imagination’ and called it a crazy ride.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the last day of his shoot. The clip begins with a glimpse of a chopper and then pans to the director Aditya Dhar. Then it moves to Arjun who explains about the set and other crew members on sets.

He added: “It’s a wrap for me on #Crakk. That rhymed, was unintentional. It’s been a fabulous ride. A small glimpse, of something big. @mevidyutjammwal and @aditya_datt thank you for making me part of your crazy imagination.

“@abbassayyed77 and the rest of the crew for making it so comfortable. Most importantly my brother #paragsanghavi without you this wasn’t possible. #crakk #actionherofilms #actionheros #comingsoon.”

‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, which is on the last leg of its shoot, also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. It marks the second production of Vidyut as a producer. The sports movie

‘Crakk-Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is a sports film, directed by Aditya Datt, based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Other details are still under wraps. (IANS)