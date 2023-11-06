As Boston Bhangra Marks 20th Anniversary, It Hosts North America’s Biggest Biggest Bhangra Competition on Dec. 2

BOSTON–The 20th annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at the world-renowned Strand Theatre in Boston.

Boston Bhangra will host 10 of the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions. The last 19 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world.

“We will also have special guest performances by Bhangra legend Miss Pooja from the US,” Boston Bhangra said in a statement. “She is the biggest female Bhangra artist of all time. She has mega hit songs like: Mera Mahi, Desi Jatt, Seeti Maar Ke, Aashiq, Boli, Gidha Pao, Photo and many more.”

Sponsors include E3UK, Chardikala TV, Shan A Punjab Restaurant, Mass Cultural Council, Ritu Goswani (realtor) and India New England News.

For more Information: 617-448-2508 / www.bostonbhangra.com/bbc

Boston Bhangra is an organization dedicated to cultural understanding and mentorship for youths through a common thread: Bhangra. Bhangra has taken on many definitions in the past decade, and has a strong part in many individual’s lives for many different reasons. Our goal is to harness this positive energy to give back to the community and grow as individuals and as a larger group. Boston Bhangra is a recognized 501(c3) corporation.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Event Info

Strand Theatre

December 2nd, 2023

6:00 PM