Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Sandeep Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

Mumbai– National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who’s in the news for a bunch of upcoming films, from ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’ to ‘Saharasri’ and ‘Tipu’, are coming together to launch a film soon.

Neither of them disclosed much about the film, saying that its title and director will be released soon.

Announcing her collaboration with Sandeep Singh, Kangana, whose next film, ‘Emergency’, is in post-production, said: “Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have been wanting to do a film for a long time. Now, as we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll out soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role.”

Sandeep Singh said he had been “eagerly waiting to work with [Kangana] for over a decade”.

He added: “The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana’s acting prowess in mind. Now, I have a meaty subject that only she can do, so I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no.

“This film will be loved by every Indian across the globe. I am grateful to Kangana for taking our friendship a step forward and giving me the privilege to bring our association to fruition.”

The film’s title and director will be announced soon. It will hit the floors early next year.

Working with Anil Kapoor gives you a complex, says Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai–Aditya Roy Kapur, who has worked with Anil Kapoor on various projects, says there is a flip side of teaming up with an energetic star.

Aditya Roy Kapur was interacting with the media on ‘The Night Manager 2’ in Mumbai along with the Disney+ Hotstar show’s creator, Sandeep Modi, and co-stars Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. Aditya Roy Kapur was interacting with the media on ‘The Night Manager 2’ in Mumbai along with the Disney+ Hotstar show’s creator, Sandeep Modi, and co-stars Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

After ‘Malang’, the 2020 action thriller directed by Mohit Suri, ‘The Night Manager’ marks the second outing of Aditya Roy Kapur with Anil Kapoor, so he was naturally asked about the pros and cons of working with a senior actor.

“One complex you do get while working with Anil Kapoor is that you feel you aren’t working hard enough, as he is the most hard-working actor,” Aditya said. “I can only think of that as a con, for you feel like shit and keep thinking you need to pull up your socks.”

Continuing in the same vein, he added: “There is plenty to learn from him. I was working with him for the second time, yet he never ceases to amaze you — the kind of zest he approaches his work with, the passion with which he approaches his roles, his attention to detail, and being a team player who wants everyone to succeed.

“He has the wisdom, and he wants everyone in the team to succeed, so in return the whole project becomes successful. His love and experience have been invaluable to this project,” Aditya added.

In Season 2 of ‘The Night Manager’, who premieres on June 30, the alliance of Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) promises to shake up established systems and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble Mumbai– National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ trailer is all about radicalisation, terrorism and religious fundamentalism, which has now got into a controversy. Produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film landed in soup after its teaser was released on June 4. It has reportedly been denied certification by the censor board. The over two-minutes long clip shows a satirical take on terrorism. It begins with introducing late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz a maulvi, who talks about 72 Hoorain. Pavan Malhotra plays Hakim and Aamir Bashir essays Bilal boasting of the leisure and 72 virgins in heaven only granted to the true followers of religion. The two are on top of a building talking about life post death. The video swiftly moves to visuals of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks. It ends with two bodies of terrorists being thrown into the water. ‘72 Hoorain’ is scheduled to release on July 7. Kartik, Kiara enact iconic dialogue from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ at concert Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani enacted their iconic ‘sau takka’ dialogue from their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ during a musical concert in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of its release on June 29, Kartik and Kiara joined Meet Bros to enthral the audience with their performances at the concert, and on the insistence of fans, they enacted the dialogue on stage. Ahead of its release on June 29, Kartik and Kiara joined Meet Bros to enthral the audience with their performances at the concert, and on the insistence of fans, they enacted the dialogue on stage. Kartik and Kiara also greeted their fans who gave them an overwhelming response at the event and posed for pictures. The musical romantic family drama features an ensemble cast consisting of Kartik, Kiara, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will later be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, ‘Captain India’. and in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming untitled project. Kiara, meanwhile, will be seen in Shankar’s next, ‘Game Changer’, opposite Ram Charan. ‘Tum Kya Mile’ a homage to my guru Yash Chopra, says Karan Johar Mumbai– Ahead of the first single ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note and dedicated the song to his ‘guru’ Yash Chopra. Sharing a working still from the song, KJo wrote: “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours … I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadley pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra.” Continuing in the same vein, he added: “The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’, but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me … . “Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge. Being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…” He also noted: “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps). Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper … So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song … I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold … This one’s for you Yash uncle … Your fan forever, Karan.” Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Arijit Singh, song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It will be out on June 29. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for release on July 28. Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets Mumbai– Actress Avika Gor, who will be turning 26 on Friday, will be having a working birthday on two different sets. “I am shooting for two projects, so two different sets, two different celebrations with my units. It’s going to be exciting and constructive unlike other birthdays where I just chill and have fun with family and friends. This time I am going to be focusing on my work and give my best with every shot,” she said. A birthday ritual that she follows every year is to spend as much time as possible with her family. “I try to do that every year. If I am not with my family, I am on one hour-long video calls with them. Other ritual is very lame but I am obsessed with two minute instant noodles so my cake is never a chocolate or black forest cake, my cake is always a maggie cake so that’s what I do since many years now,” she shared, adding that age is just a number. Sharing one of her most memorable birthdays, she added: “Everybody is always very special and every birthday is always different from the last time. I cannot choose one. I am looking forward to this as it is going to be a more special one especially after the hit announcement of 1920: Horrors of the Hearts.” “I am definitely feeling more amazing about my work and that celebration is going to be carried forward for a very long time.” And a memorable birthday gift, according to her, is doing a hit in Hindi. “This is going to be the biggest gift ever that I have got from my audience and I am really grateful for that and it’s always going to be special,” she said. (IANS)