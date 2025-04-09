Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Kajol Reveals the Secret of Life in Her Latest Post

Mumbai— Actress Kajol shared what she calls the “secret of life” in her latest social media post, captivating fans with her elegance and wisdom.

The actress posted a series of stunning photos in a beautiful saree, paired with a green choker and a sleek wristwatch. With her hair left open and makeup kept minimal, Kajol struck graceful poses beside a window—radiating charm and poise.

“The secret of life is to waste time doing things that u like…,” she wrote in the caption, offering a slice of thoughtful inspiration.

Earlier today, Kajol also took a moment to wish veteran actress Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday, calling her the “most no-nonsense woman” she knows.

Posting a candid throwback photo of herself and Jaya Bachchan deep in conversation at a Durga Puja pandal, Kajol wrote:

“Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know. Wish u a fantastic year ahead. #jayabachchan” (sic)

The photo is from the 2024 Durga Puja Saptami celebrations, where the two actresses reunited at a festive pandal. Fans may remember that Kajol and Jaya Bachchan shared the screen in Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Night Shoots for Thama

Mumbai– After celebrating her 29th birthday in Oman, Rashmika Mandanna is back on set, diving into night shoots for her upcoming horror comedy Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing a photo of the night sky on Instagram, the Pushpa star joked that her feed will now feature “only the moon, camera lights, or stars.”

Earlier, she posted a behind-the-scenes snap of director Aditya A. Sarpotdar, teasing him for scheduling constant night shoots. He replied playfully, “Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power,” to which Rashmika quipped back, “Wise words.”

Thama tells the story of a historian who uncovers vampire myths buried in ancient manuscripts, triggering a battle for his town’s soul.

Directed by Munjya’s Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s part of Maddock Films’ growing horror-comedy universe.

Bengaluru or Mumbai? Deepika Padukone Weighs In

Mumbai— Actress Deepika Padukone recently shared why both Bengaluru and Mumbai are close to her heart.

In an Instagram post, she said, “Bengaluru feels like home—this is where I grew up, went to school and college. All my formative years were here.”

On Mumbai, she added, “Professionally, my life began in Mumbai. It’s home now, and the energy is just different.”

She concluded, “It’s hard to pick one over the other. Both cities have shaped my 39 years.”

Earlier this week, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh appeared together in an air conditioner commercial—their first on-screen appearance since welcoming their daughter, Dua. In the ad, Ranveer playfully jokes about their party guests loving the AC more than Deepika’s cooking, only to reveal he bought it for her, ending with a sweet kiss.

The couple was last seen together in Singham Again, where Deepika played Lady Singham and Ranveer returned as Simmba, alongside a star-studded cast.

Madhuri Dixit Spends Quality Time with Husband Dr. Sriram Nene

Mumbai— Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit continues to balance her personal and professional life with ease. The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl was recently seen enjoying a lovely evening with her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene.

Dr. Nene shared a cheerful selfie on Instagram, capturing a moment with Madhuri as they enjoyed good food and great company. He captioned the photo, “Always a good time when the right people are with you,” along with a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Madhuri looked radiant in a white blazer over a shimmery black top, paired with statement earrings and glasses. Both she and Dr. Nene were all smiles.

Just days earlier, on March 25, Madhuri wowed fans with photos of herself in a vibrant orange saree. She completed the look with a green statement necklace, matching earrings, a bindi, and soft makeup. Her caption read, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”

On the work front, Madhuri is celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and will soon be seen in the web series Mrs. Deshpande. In a bold new role, she plays a serial killer in this psychological thriller directed by Nagesh Kukunoor—a remake of a popular French series.

Speaking about the role at IIFA 2025, she said, “The role came my way, and I thought it’s something I’d love to do. It explores a different side of me, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Arjun Rampal Surprises Gabriella Demetriades on Her Birthday

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal surprised his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her 38th birthday with a sweet celebration.

Gabriella shared a video on Instagram showing her arriving at a restaurant with Arjun and their sons, Arik and Ariv, only to find their friends already gathered to celebrate. She cut her birthday cake with her kids and thanked everyone for keeping the surprise under wraps, especially Arjun.

Gabriella looked effortlessly chic in a black tube top and jeans, while Arjun kept it casual in a black tee and white trousers.

The couple has two sons together. Arjun was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, with whom he shares two daughters.

On the work front, Arjun will star in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. The drama is directed by Arif Ali and described as “a modern story with a vintage heart.”

Akshay Kumar’s Niece Simar Bhatia to Make Her Bollywood Debut with Ikkis

Mumbai– Simar Bhatia, niece of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, is all set to make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film Ikkis.

Excited about her entry into Bollywood, Simar shared, “This feels like one of those rare, magical moments. I’m grateful, excited, and trying to enjoy every bit of it—even the awkward ones!”

Akshay Kumar also expressed his pride on Instagram, writing, “Seeing your child’s photo in the newspaper beats everything. I wish my mom were here—she would’ve said, ‘Simar puttar, tu ta kamaal hai.’ The sky is yours @simarbhatia18.”

Simar stars opposite Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, in Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and features a stellar cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, and Sikandar Kher.

Simar is the daughter of Akshay’s sister, Alka Bhatia.

Simaran Kaur Injures Ankle While Shooting Jamai No. 1

Mumbai— Actress Simaran Kaur injured her ankle during an action sequence on the set of her TV show Jamai No. 1, but continued filming despite the pain.

“We were shooting an action scene when I lost my balance and twisted my ankle. The pain was sharp, and for a moment, I couldn’t stand,” she shared.

Determined not to delay the shoot, Simaran pushed through with support from the team. “In daily soaps, schedules are tight. I didn’t want to hold up the crew, so I kept going.”

She praised the production team for their swift response, saying a doctor was called immediately and she received prompt treatment.

“Acting isn’t just glamour—it’s long hours, hard work, and sometimes physical strain,” she added. “When you love your work, you keep going.”

Simaran is now using a bandage and cold compress between scenes, with her shots adjusted to ease pressure on the injury.

Khushi Kapoor Sets Fitness Goals with 240 kg Hip Thrust

Mumbai– Khushi Kapoor is raising the bar—literally. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram Stories attempting a massive 240 kg hip thrust during her gym session, dressed in stylish black athleisure and guided by her trainer.

On the work front, Khushi was last seen opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama that premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Despite being backed by Karan Johar, the film drew heavy criticism, especially targeting the lead pair’s performances.

Addressing the backlash, Karan Johar quoted a classic Bollywood lyric: “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna“—a subtle reminder to ignore the noise.

While the film sparked online trolling, Khushi and Ibrahim have received strong support from industry veterans like Vikram Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, and Sonu Sood.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza.

Nick Jonas Enjoys Family Time in NYC with Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti

New York— Nick Jonas is soaking up family time in New York City as he stars in the Broadway debut of The Last Five Years. The singer and actor, married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018, says the experience has brought a refreshing change of pace for their family, including their three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

“We’re loving quiet walks through Central Park,” Nick told Extra. “That family time is such a great reset, especially with the intensity of doing eight shows a week.”

While the demanding schedule can be tough, Nick appreciates the stability it offers. “Being in one place gives me real time with my family—something that’s rare when you’re on the road.”

Reflecting on the emotional depth of the show, he added, “It’s a marathon, but past tours helped prepare me. And having a supportive partner through those creative highs and lows makes all the difference. I’m lucky to have that.”

Malaika Arora Shares a Peek Into Her Favorite Things

Mumbai— Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora gave fans a glimpse into her personal favorites through a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

The photos featured special moments with her sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and her dog Casper. She also shared snapshots of her favorite cap, a plate of halwa poori with black chickpeas, a bouquet of roses, and a nod to her love for music with Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up.”

She captioned the post, “These r a few of my fav things. (sic)”

Earlier this week, Malaika also shared a motivational workout video titled “Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow,” showing her performing yoga asanas.

On the work front, she currently judges Hip Hop India Season 2 alongside Remo D’Souza. Speaking about the show, she said, “It’s a new experience for me. I’m learning so much, and by the end, I might even become a contestant myself!”

Shilpa Shetty Is ‘Just Going Bananas’

Mumbai— Actress Shilpa Shetty has joined the viral “chicken banana” dance craze, adding her own spicy twist. She shared a funny Instagram video where she nailed the signature dance moves and ended it with a playful moment—peeling a banana. She captioned the post, “Just going bananas.”

The quirky trend features a humorous audio clip with exaggerated repetitions of the words “chicken” and “banana,” and has been making the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, on April 7, Shilpa celebrated World Health Day by performing yoga asanas. In her post, she emphasized the benefits of yoga, including improved flexibility, better mental clarity, enhanced strength, and reduced stress. She encouraged followers to value their health daily, calling it “your greatest wealth.”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will next appear in KD – The Devil, a Kannada action drama directed by Prem, also starring Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt. (Source: IANS)