Early Detection, Proper Management Crucial for Babies Born with Kidney Defect: Experts

New Delhi— Early detection and proper management are crucial for babies born with a congenital condition called antenatal hydronephrosis, where the kidneys become swollen due to fluid buildup in the womb, according to medical experts who emphasize the need for greater public awareness.

Antenatal hydronephrosis is one of the most common fetal abnormalities, occurring in one to two out of every 100 pregnancies. It results from a buildup of urine in one or both kidneys during fetal development.

Although the diagnosis may initially alarm parents, doctors note that the condition is often manageable with timely monitoring and care. Dr. Prabudh Goel, Additional Professor of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi, said that with appropriate follow-up, most infants with antenatal hydronephrosis grow up healthy with normal kidney function.

The condition is typically identified during routine ultrasound scans in the second or third trimester of pregnancy. It usually occurs due to a partial blockage in the urinary tract or urine flowing backward into the kidneys.

Many cases resolve on their own either before or after birth, but others may require medical intervention to prevent complications such as urinary tract infections or kidney damage.

Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha, Director of Pediatric Surgery at a city-based hospital, pointed out that the growing number of antenatal scans has led to more frequent detection of this condition. He explained that if antenatal hydronephrosis is identified and properly treated within the first five to six months after birth, the kidneys can fully recover. Early detection, he added, allows for close monitoring and timely intervention to safeguard the baby’s kidney function and overall health.

In mild cases, treatment is often unnecessary as the condition resolves naturally. However, for moderate to severe cases, further diagnostic tests such as ultrasound, voiding cystourethrogram (VCUG), or nuclear medicine scans may be needed after birth to evaluate the extent of obstruction or reflux.

In rare situations, surgical correction may be required to address the underlying issue.

Dr. Goel emphasized that increasing awareness about antenatal hydronephrosis can help reassure families and lead to more positive outcomes through early detection and appropriate care. (Source: IANS)