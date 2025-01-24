Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kajol’s throwback pic as Anjali from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ will make you nostalgic

Mumbai– Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a classic. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a throwback pic of herself as Anjali.

She can be seen posing in her iconic bridal look from the film from her engagement sequence with Aman (Salman Khan). Kajol also penned an interesting caption to go with the post, “Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??”

Ace designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the post with several beating heart emojis.

Additionally, an Instagram user wrote, “Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan”.

Another netizen wrote, “Ur still my crush Kajol Mam”.

The third comment read, “Yeah true… You got married quite a few times to the same guy”.

One of the user penned, “I want kuch kuch hota hain part -2”.

A netizen commented, “Hahaha I think you’ve escaped more because loves with escape are better lived”.

In the meantime, Kajol was recently seen spending some quality mother-daughter time with Nysa. The stunner took to her official IG and posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo sitting in a restaurant getting ready to enjoy some yummy food. Kajol and Nysa faced the camera while holding chopsticks. “Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime,” the actress wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, talking about Kajol’s professional commitments, she was last seen in the nail-biting thriller, “Do Patti”, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Up next, Kajol will be seen in “Sarzameen”. Helmed by Kayoze Irani, the project stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The film will mark Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry into Bollywood.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati’s “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”.

Dia Mirza’s praise worthy initiative on ‘National Girl Child Day’

Mumbai– Commemorating National Girl Child Day, Dia Mirza shared a moving video, urging everyone to pay attention to girl child’s education. She gave an example from her own childhood saying while she was raised to be an independent woman, a lot of girls do not get this opportunity.

Dia Mirza was heard saying in the video, “As a little girl, I was raised to believe that I have infinite potential and I want my daughter to have the same self-belief. However, millions of girls are denied this gift due to sexual violence, poverty, climate crisis, and exclusion from education. The pandemic alone put almost 10 million secondary school girls at risk of dropping out. In April 2021, we learned that just over 20% of girls between 15 and 19 completed at least 12 years of schooling. On National Girl Child’s Day we could all make a difference. Start by sponsoring the education of a girl child. Funding the vocational training of your house help’s daughter. Invest in education as it increases the lifetime earning of girls, improves the national growth rate, and curbs child marriage.”

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress captioned the post, “Every girl deserves a chance to shine…In the latest Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for 2024, India has been ranked 129th out of 146 economies. This drop in ranking reflects a notable decline in gender equality, particularly in the education sector.

On National Girl Child Day, let’s pledge to support girls’ education, break down barriers, and create a world where every girl can reach her full potential.”

As soon as the post was up, several appreciative comments started pouring in. A netizen wrote, “awesome, mam, inspiring initiative”

Another one shared, “Education has unfortunately never been a priority for any dispensation in India! And ironically the only way to build a developed country is through building an educated populace! thank you for sharing!”

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Great initiative mam”

Another comment read, “Congratulations Dia you deserve it”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the web-series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”.

Varun Dhawan says ‘my ride or die’ to Natasha Dalal on their anniversary

Mumbai– One of the most adored couples in B-town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are celebrating another year of togetherness. Wishing his better half on their anniversary, the ‘October’ actor dropped a few unseen pictures from their holidays on social media.

In the first pic dropped on Instagram, Varun and Natasha can be seen getting all cozy with their furry friend Angel. This was followed by a photo of the lovebirds on the beach. The last snap on the post was of these two locking lips amidst a beautiful background. Varun’s latest Insta post was captioned, “my ride or die I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary”.

For those who do not know, Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. They met during school days as both of them went to the Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. The ‘Badlapur’ actor fell in love with Natasha on the basketball court during lunch break at school. Varun proposed to Natasha Dalal several times, however, she refused to accept his proposals, before finally saying yes. Varun kept his love life a secret before finally confessing about his relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s chat show, “Koffee With Karan”, in 2018. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding on 24th January 2021 after a long courtship. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lara on 3rd June 2024.

On the work front, Varun is presently working on Anurag Singh’s highly-awaited “Border 2”. Aside from him, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the sequel. The first leg of the filming is taking place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. “Border 2” is expected to be released on Republic Day in 2026.

Furthermore, Varun will also be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The project is likely to reach the audience by April 2025.

Sonali Bendre celebrates hubby Goldie Behl’s birthday with loved-up pictures

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre celebrated her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl’s 50th birthday on Friday with some loved-up pictures.

Sonali took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring the couple. The carousel of images were from their holidays, get togethers, events and photoshoot. Some pictures even had their son Ranveer Behl.

For the caption, she wrote: “@goldiebehl” along with a star and infinity emoji.

Sonali first met Goldie, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz. She married the filmmaker in November 2002 in Mumbai. They have one child, a son born in 2005.

It was in 2018, when Sonali announced that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. She became cancer free in 2021.

On January 12, Sonali revealed her “weekend state of mind”, which was all about wearing beautiful outfits and looking gorgeous.

She shared a string of images of herself. In the pictures the actress is seen wearing a satin ivory hued co-ord set with colourful flora and fauna prints. She paired the outfit with red stilettos and earrings.

For the caption, she wrote: “Weekend state of mind.”

Earlier this month on January 8, Sonali actress took to Instagram and shared a montage of how she welcomed 2025 and her 51st birthday with her family and loved ones.

Sonali’s post included her pictures with her husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl. The post also included the caption, “Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake…Grateful for these moments. Let’s go, 2025!”

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She was then seen in films such as “Diljale”, “Major Saab”, “Sarfarosh”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain”, “Kadhalar Dhinam” and “Murari” among many others.

She was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha” starring Akshaye Khanna. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years. Sonali had called her role in this film one of her best roles. The film was finally released on 7 July 2022 on YouTube.

Malavika Mohanan gears up for intense sequences in ‘Sardar 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Malavika Mohanan is currently filming high-octane, intense forest sequences for her upcoming film “Sardar 2.”

An industry insider has revealed new details about Malavika’s new project. According to the source, the actress has begun filming the second schedule of her highly anticipated film Sardar 2 in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The actress is said to be shooting some high-stakes, action-packed scenes.

The source revealed, “Malavika is currently shooting for the next schedule of Sardar 2, a major Tamil film starring Karthi. She recently began a new schedule in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Malavika is filming some intense forest sequences.”

Directed by P. S. Mithran, “Sardar 2” is the much-anticipated sequel to actor Karthi and director PS Mithran’s hit 2022 film of the same name. The action drama, which also features SJ Suryah, picks up the intense story of espionage, action, and drama.

“Sardar,” a gripping spy action thriller, featured Karthi in dual roles as a father and son. The film followed the journey of a cop who, determined to overcome the stigma of being the son of a national traitor, uncovers his father’s hidden secrets and discovers a larger conspiracy at play.

Malavika, who made her debut with Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also gearing up for her Telugu debut. She is set to star in “The Raja Saab” alongside pan-India actor Prabhas. Touted as a horror comedy, the film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi. The movie will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal as another female lead.

Speaking about “The Raja Saab,” Malavika had earlier shared, “It’s my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas, sir. It’s in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added, “It’s lighthearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it.” (IANS)