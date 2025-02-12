Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhuri Dixit, and more…

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor asks Khushi to keep her shorts back in cupboard

Mumbai– Khushi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram and dropped a stunning selfie in a black crop top and blue denim shorts. However, the shorts belong to her big sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Posting the snap, ‘The Archies’ actress wrote, “Home…@janhvikapoor sorry I wore ur shorts I will keep them back.”

Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the post by saying, “Pls put shorts back in my cupboard”.

Khushi Kapoor further shared some sneak peeks from her relaxing time at home with her furry friends.

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media and expressed her pride and love for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. The diva penned an appreciation post for her, admiring her dedication to her craft and the effort she has put into her debut role.

The “Mili’ actress wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]… but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!!”

She also humorously asked Khushi Kapoor to wear a t-shirt with her face on it. Janhvi Kapoor shared, “PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

Janhvi Kapoor posted a couple of stills where the Kapoor sisters can be seen sharing a warm hug. The ‘Ulajh’ actress wore a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which also featured a childhood photo of Janhvi and Khushi. On another hand, Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in an off-shoulder red dress.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, “Loveyapa” reached the cinema halls on February 7. The romantic entertainer marked the big-screen debut of both, Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The primary cast of the film also includes Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

Rakul Preet says her character ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is ‘headstrong, full of self-love’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, says her character Antara is a very headstrong girl and someone who has a lot of self-love as well.

Talking about her character, she shares, “So my character of Antara is a very headstrong girl, someone who has a lot of self-love as well… She’s an adventure-loving girl, you know, and a lot into sports.”

She added: “And I think the aspect that I connect with Antara is the headstrong part and very certain of what she wants in life and doesn’t get distracted. And I think that’s something that I really connect with.”

The lighthearted entertainer, produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Rakul has her dates full as after “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, she has “De De Pyaar De 2” and “Ameeri”. While De De Pyaar De 2 brings back the charm of the hit rom-com, Ameeri promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.

Recently, Rakul revealed she has a new best friend and it was not a person.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video. In the clip, the actress was seen getting her hair and make-up done. She then asks for a waterbag and said: “Waterbag, my best friend these days.”

The actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, talked about the “lovely combination” of the Sindhi Koki and tea.

Later in the video, the actress was seen telling her team that they have just “7 minutes” to doll her up for the event she was going for.

She then asks her make-up artist to see how she’s doing her mascara, who without seeing says “perfect”.

Rakul captioned the video: “Hum sabki masti mein aap bhi shamal ho jao 21st Feb ko #merehusbandkibiwi”.

Madhuri Dixit shares heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘man who stole her heart’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to share a sweet and emotional birthday tribute to her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene.

In a heartfelt post, the actress expressed her love and admiration for the man who, as she put it, “stole her heart and still hasn’t given it back.” On Wednesday, the Devdas actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming video featuring her and Shriram. The clip captures the couple’s romantic and candid photos from their vacation, parties, and get-togethers.

For the caption, Madhuri wrote, “To the man who stole my heart and still hasn’t given it back—happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!.” The actress accompanied the heartfelt message with the soulful song Ishq Hai X Rangrez by Sahzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

Shriram Nene also took to social media to express his gratitude as he celebrated another year of life. In a heartfelt post, he thanked his followers for their warm birthday wishes and reflected on a year filled with achievements. Dr. Nene also highlighted his focus on health, sharing that he had successfully gotten his health on track over the past year. He expressed excitement about sharing his learnings with his audience to inspire longevity.

Sharing a video, Nene wrote, “Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together. Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here is to all of our happiness, good cheer and prosperity and thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr. Nene.”

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Dixit’s elder brother in Southern California. The couple is proud parents to two kids, Arin and Ryan.

Urvashi Dholakia on her role in ‘Power of Paanch’: This character means a lot to me

Mumbai– Urvashi Dholakia will soon be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show, “Power of Paanch”. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress opened up about her character in the drama.

She was asked during the interview, “What made you say yes to this unique concept?” To this, she replied, “It is very simple for me. If something interests me within one minute of narration, I will say yes to it. This show is not just about superpowers, there is a lot more. It goes on to showcase a lot of relationships. Plus, this character means a lot to me because this is the first time I am playing such a character. People have never seen me doing such a role. People have a set image of me in their minds and it is going to definitely break with the help of this show. ”

“Power of Paanch” will share the captivating tale of some young friends whose relationship is gripped with dark secrets, and unimaginable betrayals. The project will enjoy an ensemble cast with Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, and Bhanuj Sood in prominent roles, along with others.

Ektaa R Kapoor, who has produced the series under her banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd also shared her views on “Power of Paanch”. She revealed, “I believe in creating content that resonates with people of all age groups and backgrounds. The beauty of OTT platforms lies in their ability to reach diverse audiences across regions, making storytelling even more exciting. Power of Paanch is a show that embodies this vision, offering elements that viewers are sure to enjoy. It’s a compelling tale of self-discovery and resilience, interwoven with themes of friendship and love. Producing this series has been an exhilarating experience. The concept of blending elemental powers with profound human connections feels both universally relatable and refreshingly unique.”

“Power of Paanch” is likely to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar’ on January 17.

Vicky Kaushal describes wife Katrina Kaif as ‘Vichitra kintu satya praani’

Mumbai– Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The clip shows Vicky Kaushal having a small laugh. After this, he tells his wife, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hai aap (You are a strange but honest creature).”

The ‘Namastey London’ actress captioned the clip, “My dear hubbys description of me”, along with an angel emoji.

Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his forthcoming historical drama “Chhaava”, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors recently offered prayers at the Sai Baba’s shrine in Shirdi.

Rashmika Mandanna was seen with a cast around her leg as she arrived at the temple. The stunner was injured during an intense gym session. The ‘Pushpa’ actress was seen limping as she walked and even held Vicky Kaushal’s hand as they made their way to the temple.

The ‘Animal’ actress was dressed in a blue salwar kameez, whereas Vicky Kaushal opted for a black kurta. As these two visited the temple, the fans started chanting “Chhaava, Chhaava”.

A few days back, Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif had also visited Shirdi to seek blessings.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple. Sharing his experience of the religious visit, Vicky Kaushal penned an Instagram note that read, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.”

Slated to release on February 14, “Chhaava” will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, “Chhaava” is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant.

Parineeti Chopra shares makeup room selfie before shoot

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her pre-shoot routine.

The actress shared a glamorous selfie from her makeup room, just as she was gearing up for a shoot. In the selfie, Parineeti can be seen wearing a comfy t-shirt as she clicks her mirror selfie. Alongside the image, the ‘Kesari’ actress wrote, “Chalo Shoot.”

Chopra, lately, has been sharing glimpses from the set of her next project on social media. In her previous post, the actress shared a glimpse of her life lately and expressed her ‘bittersweet’ feeling as she has almost wrapped up her upcoming film.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share a series of snapshots giving fans a peek into her day on set. Among the pictures, she shared a glimpse of her husband, Raghav Chadha, featured in the newspaper, the delicious food she enjoyed, and the coffee she loves to sip on during her busy day.

For the caption, Parineeti wrote, “Life lately. Shoot, sleep, eat, repeat. Almost wrapping our film. Bitter sweet.” Prior to this, the actress expressed her frustration with the endless traffic she encountered on her way to work.

Parineeti shared a video capturing the frustrating traffic situation and humorously expressed her exhaustion. She joked about how the traffic was already draining her energy before she even reached her destination. “Will the traffic ever end? Tired before you reach the shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra, cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been busy filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. In addition to this project, the actress is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller “Sanki,” where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

She was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. (IANS)