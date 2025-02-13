Handy Woman and PAGB President Ammara Nawaz Khan: Uniting Through Art, Culture, Music and Authenticity

- Advertisement -

NASHUA, NH–Ammara Nawaz Khan teaches Life Sciences at St. Joseph School of Nursing in New Hampshire. Currently, she serves as President of the Pakistan Association of Greater Boston (PAGB). She is also a co-founder of the New England Organization for Literary Pursuits (NEOLP). In addition, she has been trying to bring the Indian American and Pakistani American communities together in New England through art, culture and music.

“On a practical level, I possess a notable aptitude for home repairs, adept at troubleshooting and fixing various household issues— a handy woman,” says Ms. Khan. “One core tenet I strive to uphold is authenticity. Over a decade ago, when I left my 17 yrs old marriage, I committed to remaining true to myself. “No more pretense, Ammara. No more lies.”

Last year, art and music broke all barriers when people of Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi origin shared food and celebrated and enjoyed the Ghalib & Gulzar Literary Show produced and organized by Pakistan Association of Greater Boston, under the leadership of Ms. Khan.

Moreover, Ms. Khan is an avid traveler with a camera, a ghazal singer, and vocalist in training. She is originally from Lahore, Pakistan, a city rich in cultural heritage. She relocated to the United States 25 years ago.

Professionally, Ms. Khan is trained as a scientist, holding two master’s degrees in Organic Chemistry and Biotechnology. She possesses an innate curiosity and a fervent passion for life, which drives her to embrace diverse, often profoundly impactful experiences.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Khan will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

“I was born and raised in the vibrant city of Lahore. In 1999, I made the life-changing decision to move to the United States, where I have since built a home for myself, my two children, my husband, and our 7-year-old Yorkie, Cara,” says Ms. Khan. “My passion for exploration and adventure has been a constant throughout my life, starting from my childhood. I consider myself fortunate to have the innate ability to live each moment fully.”

Among the many things that bring her joy are her cameras, music, friends, and food.

“I feel blessed to do what I love, and over the last decade, I have made a conscious effort to tune out the “white noise” in my life. By adopting a minimalist approach, I stay focused on my priorities and eliminate distractions,” says Ms. Khan.

In recent years, Ms. Khan has been dedicating her time to community service, which has led her to contribute in various ways to different organizations. In addition to serving as PAGB President, Ms. Khan is a co-founder of the nonprofit literary organization, the New England Organization for Literary Pursuits (NEOLP).

“My wanderlust, combined with my passion for photography, has also led me to serve on the board of the New Hampshire Center for Photography. My work has been exhibited in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Pakistan,” says Ms. Khan. “I am a work in progress! That sums up my take on myself.”

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Khan:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Ammara Nawaz Khan: As an educator, my deep-seated passion for teaching drives both my creativity and intellectual curiosity. Each engagement with my students offers the chance to customize my pedagogical methods uniquely for every cohort I encounter, which continually fuels my motivation. The dynamic nature of leading a class where the members change every 16 weeks presents a challenge that, rather than intimidating, invigorates me and enhances my satisfaction in the role.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

ANK: I am currently serving as the president of Pakistan Association of Greater Boston, where I oversee initiatives that facilitate community integration and support. Additionally, I am affiliated with a literary organization dedicated to orchestrating literary events across New England. We strategically collaborate with various NGOs and charity organizations to enhance the execution of their events. My involvement on the board of the New Hampshire Center for Photography further allows me to advocate for diverse perspectives and foster inclusivity within the arts.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

ANK: My personal interests are varied and include travel, music, culinary exploration, and the pursuit of new experiences. For me, each journey, however lengthy, is an opportunity filled with potential, and I maintain an extensive array of hobbies that enrich my life.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

ANK: On a practical level, I possess a notable aptitude for home repairs, adept at troubleshooting and fixing various household issues— a handy woman!

INE: Your favorite books?

ANK: My literary pursuits increasingly lean toward poetry, and I cherish works by Ghalib, Faiz, and Manto, which are integral to my collection. Recently I have started acquiring books on History specifically south asian.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

ANK: A guiding principle I adhere to is summarized in my favorite quote: “There is no such thing as a dead end.” This phrase is included in my email signature, reflecting my problem-solving mindset.

INE: Who inspires you the most?

ANK: What inspires me? Each day waking up to snuggles by my Yorkie Cara, the world outside my windows, the thought of the work ahead, my thriving and happy kids, companionship with my husband, future adventures, a cup of coffee, strong, successful confident women.. the list is long!

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

ANK: One core tenet I strive to uphold is authenticity. Over a decade ago, when I left my 17 yrs old marriage, I committed to remaining true to myself. “No more pretense, Ammara. No more lies”

INE: If you get a chance to meet, who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

ANK: I harbor a desire to meet Oprah Winfrey, whose influence significantly impacted my life upon my arrival in the United States in 1999. Her insights and the narratives of her guests provided clarity on my situation as a woman navigating new challenges and gave me the tools to acknowledge myself as a person.

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

ANK: Regarding relationships, I prioritize trust over love. Trust possesses a durability that transcends the often transient nature of love, which can be influenced by hormonal shifts. Trust, as a cornerstone of respect, is vital for sustaining any meaningful relationship.