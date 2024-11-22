Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar: Became an actor in a time where the way I looked was secondary

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar went down memory lane as she talked about her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and said that she became an actor in a time where the way she looked was secondary.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, which released in 2015, was directed by Sharat Katariya. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. The film told the story of a school dropout named Prem, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. However, the two come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back

“‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ is a very special film not just to me, but also the film connected so deeply with people that it’s still the first thing they come and tell me—that we loved you in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. That’s truly very special.”

The film broke stereotypes with its authentic storytelling and questioned beauty standards. Bhumi added, “I think the film is special for all the reasons that have truly questioned the status quo. I think through my work I’m constantly trying to do that.”

The 35-year-old actress said that she was taken by surprise when she did the film.

“Even when Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened, I was so pleasantly surprised because I was like, here is a Hindi film heroine in a Yash Raj movie who is not going to look like any of the girls that they have cast in their films before,” she said.

For Bhumi, the film’s success proved that talent is more important than appearance.

“I fortunately became an actor in a time where the way I looked was secondary and what I gave on screen was primary. And I’m so, so fortunate to have had all these opportunities and just the platform.”

Sara shares fun BTS of ad-shoot, says ‘let your spirit fly’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared some behind-the-scenes fun from her recent ad-shoot and expressed her happiness in the form of a poem.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the pool and sea-side. In the clip, she is seen doing many things from enjoying near the water, to having coffee, making dinner, shooting for the advertisement.

“Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, in an interview to IANS Sara Ali Khan spoke about her love for exploring places and that she said that nothing beats exploring India in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes.

Talking about her love for travelling in the country or abroad, Sara told IANS that she loves both.

“There’s no way I can pick. While I love travelling abroad, In India nothing beats exploring my country in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes and I’d love to explore all of it,” added the actress, who was recently shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana in Himachal Pradesh.

She also confessed that she would love to make a home in the mountains.

“While I love the sea, I think everyone that knows me, knows that I love the mountains. There’s just something about being in a terrain like that which never gets old. But I guess, never say never!” said the actress, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The 29-year-old actress makes no bones about professing her love for Uttarakhand and said that she could spend all her time in Kedarnath if she could. She called “Kedarnath” a “very special place” for her.

“If I could, I would spend all my time there,” she said.

Alia Bhatt on ALT EFF: It’s a celebration of films that uplift nature’s resilience

Mumbai– Actress and producer Alia Bhatt, who is the goodwill ambassador of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), said that the festival is a celebration of films that uplift and showcase nature’s resilience.

Alia said: “I am so thrilled to announce that once again Eternal Sunshine Productions partnering with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival for its 2024 edition. So this festival is truly special, it’s a celebration of films that uplift and showcase nature’s resilience and reminds us how beautiful it is to protect our planet.”

“It is an opportunity for all of us to see and feel the real impact of environmental change through powerful storytelling. With over 100 screenings across India Alt Eff brings together the most compelling stories about our climate, our planet and the future shaping together”.

Joining Alia in this mission is award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, who also serves as a brand ambassador for the festival. ALT EFF, known for curating impactful films that shed light on critical environmental issues, has found a steadfast ally in Alia.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna expressed his excitement about Alia’s continued association, stating, “Alia Bhatt is not just a remarkable artist but also a passionate advocate for the environment. Her creative endeavors through Eternal Sunshine exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in addressing pressing global challenges.

“With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action. Together, we are building a platform that goes beyond films, inspiring tangible change and hope.”

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha”, where she will be starring alongside names such as Sharvari. The two actresses will be seen playing super agents. She is also prepping for her next “Love And War” alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Raj Kundra to wife Shilpa Shetty: You make every moment feel like a celebration

Mumbai– As they complete 15 years of marital bliss, Raj Kundra penned a heartwarming note for his wife Shilpa Shetty and said that she makes every moment feel like a celebration to him.

Raj took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the two dancing together. He captioned: “Happy 15th Anniversary to the love of my life. Through every beat, twist, and turn, we’ve danced through life’s challenges and joys hand in hand.”

He added: “You make every moment feel like a celebration, and I’m grateful for your love, faith, strength, and support. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter and dancing through life. Love you to eternity.

Shilpa too shared a video on her Instagram, where the two are seen enjoying a carriage ride.

She captioned it: “15 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary cookie. You make every ride worth it, even the scary ones. Here’s to many more adventures, rides and years.”

It was in 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married in November 2009. The actress gave birth to their son Viaan in 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shilpa began her acting career with the thriller “Baazigar” and is celebrated for her roles in films like “Dhadkan”, “Dus”, “Life in a… Metro”, and “Dostana.”

She returned to the screen in 2021 with the comedy “Hungama 2”. Most recently, Shilpa appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s series “Indian Police Force.”

The actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film “KD – The Devil” directed by Prem. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with ‘sea, sand and sun’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFF) and the Filmazaar, was seen spending some quality time with nature.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures of himself enjoying the sun, sand and sea. The actor standing on the beach looking at the sun dressed in a pink shirt paired with white pants.

For the caption he just dropped a heart emoji.

Recently, Kartik was in Gujarat and even joined sensation Diljit Dosanjh in Ahmedabad for his concert, where the duo were seen dancing and hugging while they were on stage.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring the two stars. The first picture had Diljit and Kartik raising their hands as they were colour coordinated in black outfits. In the next image, Kartik hugged Diljit from the back.

The duo looked at each other and smiled in the third photograph. Kartik and Diljit also performed and hugged each other on the stage.

The post was captioned: “Vibe (Call Me Hand Emoji).

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Diljit is heard singing “Hare Krishna Hare Ram” from Kartik’s last film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri among many others.

Diljit performed in Ahmedabad on November 17. His next stop is Lucknow after which he will be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), commenced on November 20 and will conclude on November 28 in Goa. It will host the screening of classics and contemporary Indian movies across two inflatable theatres.

The first theatre is stationed at the main venue (Kala Academy), and the other is at Sanquelim (CM’s Constituency) along with a mobile open screen travelling across North and South Goa.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Pa. Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’, Mani Ratnam’s two part epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ among others.

The 55th year of IFFI organised by NFDC India and ESG under the aegis of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. NFDC India and ESG have partnered with Picturetime as their screening partner.

Nia Sharma reveals she is taking ‘5 painkillers a day’

Mumbai– Popular television star Nia Sharma has revealed that she is taking “five painkillers a day” due to a swelling on her thumb.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her thumb, which is swollen and is blue.

Alongside the glimpse, she wrote: “The swelling doesn’t seem to subside at all. Hurts even after taking 5 painkillers a day Also thank you for writing those suggestions many of you do.. I’ve read many and have been helpful.”

A few days earlier the actress had shared the glimpse of her injury and had captioned it: “Inflated and howwww.”

However, the actress did not share how she sustained the injury.

In other news, earlier this month, Nia broke her silence and shared her relationship status. She said that she is single and that what is she missing “without a wedding.”

The actress had treated her fans and followers with a question and answer session on Instagram, where a user asked her if she has a boyfriend.

“Nahi mera koi boyfriend nahi hai toh kya single hi marr jayengay. Mujhse koi pyaar nahi karta,” she replied.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen on shows “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and “Suhagan Chudail”.

In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about “Suhagan Chudail”, she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’. (IANS)