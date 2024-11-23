Saheli Part-1: The Three Original Saheli Boston Women: Usha Vakil, Gouri Banerjee and Rita Shah on Early Days of Saheli

BOSTON—INDIA New England News announced that it is launching a three mini video series on Saheli Boston as the organization hosts its biennial fundraising gala on Dec. 1, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Woburn, MA.

Saheli Part-1: The Three Original Women of Saheli. Two Saheli Boston co-founders Usha Vakil and Gouri Banerjee are joined by Rita Shah who joined Saheli in 1996. They talk about the early years of Saheli.

Saheli Part-2: The Three Men Behind Saheli. Former IAGB presidents Kaplesh Kumar and Anupam Wali talk about how Saheli was spun out of IAGB and its growth. Saheli supporter Puran Dang calls upon men to play an active role in curbing domestic violence.

Sahel Part-3: The Story of a Survivor. How Saheli helps a domestic violence victim: from start to finish.

These three series will be followed by a documentary on Saheli, which will be released after the Saheli fundraising gala.

Saheli Boston is a community-based non-profit organization based in Massachusetts with a mission of preventing domestic violence and empowering South Asian and Arab women.

The Dec. 1 fundraising evening will feature an inspiring performance by many local artists and showcase the strength and successes of Saheli. The event, named “Nirbhaya” will be emceed by Ruchika Yadav and Poppy Charnalia.

The evening will also feature a musical performance by Natraj, a world-jazz ensemble that has delighted listeners since 1987. Natraj seamlessly melds the classical music of India, traditional music from West Africa, and contemporary jazz to create its own unique and infectious style.

Hard-driving African grooves and graceful Indian ragas meet in the band’s expansive jazz conception. Natraj captivates and excites audiences with exotic textures, accessible melodies, and rhythmic energy. Natraj features raga-influenced soprano and sopranino saxophonist Phil Scarff; the virtuosity of violinist and violist Rohan Gregory; the tabla and multi percussion wizardry of Jerry Leake; the warm, nimble solidity of bassist Mike Rivard; and the high-energy groove of drummer Bertram Lehmann.

Along with Natraj, “Nirbhaya” will feature other artistic performances and promises an evening filled with inspiration, music, fun, food, and networking, all to support the worthy cause of domestic violence prevention.