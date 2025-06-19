Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Celina Jaitly, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Wraps Croatia Shoot with Kartik for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday has finished filming her part for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan in Croatia.

To mark the wrap, the duo danced to their hit song Dheeme Dheeme from their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, cheered on by the crew atop a terrace.

This marks Ananya and Kartik’s second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik shared the dance clip on Instagram, captioning it, “How can we not dance to Dheeme Dheeme when Ananya wraps her schedule?”

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Karan Johar announced the release with a photo of Kartik and Ananya kissing behind an Indian passport, calling it “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi.”

The project also signals a fresh start between Kartik and Johar’s Dharma Productions following their earlier fallout over Dostana 2. Kartik is also teaming up with Dharma for NaagZilla, in which he plays a shape-shifting serpent on a fantastical journey.

Sonali Bendre on Joining ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: “It Felt Like a Page From My Own Marriage”

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre said she agreed to host the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check because it reminded her of her own relationship.

“This show felt like a page out of my own marriage—just with more cameras,” Sonali shared. “The little quirks, the everyday moments, the small fights—they’re what make a relationship real. I’m excited to laugh, reflect, and maybe rediscover something about love alongside these couples.”

Sonali, married to filmmaker Goldie Behl since 2002, is returning not just as a host but also as a companion and confidante to the featured couples. The pair met during the filming of Naaraaz and welcomed their son in 2005.

The upcoming Colors show will feature celebrity couples including Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal, as well as Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, and Gurmeet Chaudhary–Debina Bonnerjee.

Hina and Rocky, who met on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently tied the knot in June. Their relationship, often seen on shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been in the spotlight for years.

Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Battling Cholestasis During Twin Pregnancy

Mumbai– Actress Celina Jaitly has shared the serious health struggles she faced during her twin pregnancies, hoping to raise awareness about high-risk maternal conditions like cholestasis.

In an emotional Instagram post, Celina revealed she suffered from gestational diabetes, symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD), and cholestasis of pregnancy—a rare but dangerous liver condition, especially common in twin pregnancies.

“Cholestasis isn’t just a pregnancy itch—it’s a warning from your liver,” she wrote. “It begins with itchy palms and soles, sleepless nights, and constant fear for your baby’s safety.”

Celina, who has had two spontaneous twin pregnancies, said the condition nearly broke her. She credited her gynecologist and a compassionate Jordanian hepatologist in Dubai for helping her through it.

She explained that cholestasis can lead to serious complications including preterm birth, fetal distress, and in severe cases, stillbirth. She was treated with Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA), which helped reduce bile acid levels and eased her symptoms.

By sharing her story, the No Entry actress aims to support other women facing similar challenges and highlight the importance of maternal health and medical compassion.

Shanaya Kapoor Shares Sweet BTS Moments with Vikrant Massey from ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’

Mumbai– Actress Shanaya Kapoor gave fans a peek into the filming of her upcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, sharing a behind-the-scenes video with co-star Vikrant Massey.

In the clip, Shanaya smiles as Vikrant gently holds her hand, hinting at the growing on-screen chemistry between the two. She captioned the post, “First outdoor schedule Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan #bts @vikrantmassey,” with the film’s title track playing in the background.

Vikrant also joined in the fun, sharing a playful photo of him and Shanaya cycling during the shoot. “Pedalled straight into trouble and maybe a little bit of love too,” he joked, as Shanaya is seen riding blindfolded while Vikrant grins behind her.

The film marks their first pairing, and a recently released teaser has already sparked interest. Vikrant plays a visually impaired musician, while Shanaya portrays a passionate theatre artist. Their story unfolds through music, silence, and soulful glances, ending with the line, “Love is blind.”

Directed by Santosh Singh and inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films. The film hits theaters on July 11.

Nimrat Kaur Wears Favorite Dress for the 15th Time to Make a Statement

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur is proving that style isn’t about trends but about confidence and comfort. In a refreshing move against the red carpet norm, she shared on Instagram that she’s worn her favorite off-shoulder dress 15 times.

Posting a playful reel with the caption, “What I expect from my friends when I wear my fav dress for the 15th time,” the Airlift star showed off her lighthearted side, lip-syncing to a trending audio while her team snapped photos.

Known for her humorous and relatable social media presence, Nimrat recently also shared a touching Father’s Day tribute, posting a childhood photo with a heartfelt message honoring her late father.

On the career front, Nimrat began with a small role in One Night with the King before landing her breakout in 2012’s Peddlers. Reflecting on her two-decade journey, she said, “I’ve tried to enjoy every moment and never repeat the past. No experience in life ever happens the same way twice.”

From The Lunchbox to The Test Case, Nimrat continues to embrace each role and phase as a lifelong learner, both on and off screen.

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Takes Her First Roller Coaster Ride at Disney World

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra shared a joyful milestone from her daughter Malti Marie’s childhood — her first roller coaster ride at Disney World in Orlando. The experience was such a hit that they rode it four times.

The actress posted adorable clips on Instagram showing Malti walking hand-in-hand with a friend and meeting Mickey Mouse. In another video, Priyanka is seen sitting beside Malti on the roller coaster, captioning it, “MM’s first roller coaster ride. We went four times. My girl!”

The videos, originally shared by Priyanka’s friend Sudeep Dutt, capture a lighthearted and memorable day at the iconic theme park.

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple married in 2018 in dual ceremonies in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for several major projects. She’ll be seen in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and in Heads of State, an action film with John Cena and Idris Elba, premiering July 2 on Prime Video. She also stars in The Bluff, playing a former Caribbean pirate in a 19th-century adventure drama.

Sunil Grover Mimics Salman Khan in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ BTS Clip

Mumbai– Comedian Sunil Grover had Salman Khan laughing out loud in a new behind-the-scenes clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, where he hilariously mimicked the Bollywood superstar.

In the teaser shared by Netflix, Sunil—dressed in a sharp suit—copied Salman’s signature expressions and style, cracking up both Salman and host Kapil Sharma. When Kapil asked Salman to announce the new season, Sunil jumped in and delivered the line in Salman’s voice, prompting Kapil to joke, “I’m asking the real one to speak!”

Sunil continued with playful sass, asking Salman, “What do you mean by ‘our family will grow’?” with a cheeky expression. Kapil laughed and teased, “Salman bhai, have you ever shown this much attitude?” to which Salman replied with a smile, “No.”

Netflix announced that Season 3 will premiere on June 21 at 8 p.m., with new episodes every Saturday. The first episode features Salman Khan, who also joked during the show about Aamir Khan’s love life, saying, “Aamir is a perfectionist—he won’t settle until he perfects marriage itself!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with more laughs, celebrity banter, and classic Kapil humor—streaming exclusively on Netflix. (Source: IANS)