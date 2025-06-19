Mellifluous Fourth Single ‘En Magane’ from Dhanush-Starrer ‘Kuberaa’ Released Ahead of Film’s Debut

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of ‘Kuberaa’, the much-anticipated bilingual film directed by Sekhar Kammula, have released the fourth single from the soundtrack, “En Magane,” just a day ahead of the film’s theatrical release, much to the delight of fans.

The emotional track is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics by Viveka, and vocals by Sinduri Vishal. Gentle and melodic, the song features a mother offering heartfelt advice to her son — blending strength, love, and wisdom into a soul-soothing number.

The release of “En Magane” adds to the growing anticipation surrounding Kuberaa, which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles, alongside Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal parts.

The film, which has already cleared the Censor Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating, will run for 181 minutes (three hours and one minute) in its final, trimmed version.

Speaking about his experience working on the project, Dhanush described Kuberaa as a film very close to his heart. “I heard I had to stand in the sun and do a lot of research… All those were lies,” he joked. “I just had to follow my director. Sekhar sir was brilliant — he taught me the nuances and made life very easy for me. This is a very different character from anything I’ve done before, and I truly enjoyed the challenge.”

The film marks a significant collaboration, as it is the first time National Award-winning actor Dhanush is teaming up with acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical side, Kuberaa features music by Devi Sri Prasad, currently riding high on recent chart-topping releases. Niketh Bommi serves as cinematographer, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre handle production design. The screenplay was co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, with costume design by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain.

Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and is set for release in theaters this weekend. (Source: IANS)