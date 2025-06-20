Community Urged to Attend Hearing in South Asian Home Robbery Case Today In-Person or Via Zoom at 2:00 PM

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — The highly anticipated second court hearing in the South Asian home robbery case will take place today, Friday, June 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, Massachusetts. The hearing will also be streamed live on Zoom, with public access allowed. Participants are asked to remain on mute during the proceedings.

Please see the details below to join on zoom:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1610815426?pwd=Vi8zYXViaXRWbzJRUi9uQk9RMXI5UT09

Meeting ID: 161 081 5426

Passcode: 12345

This case has drawn widespread attention across Massachusetts and beyond, following a pattern of targeted burglaries that affected over 40 towns and left dozens of Indian-American and South Asian families reeling. Prosecutors allege the burglaries were not random, but carefully planned to exploit cultural practices and target valuable, often irreplaceable heirlooms and religious artifacts.

About 125 members of the South Asian community have signed a petition, urging the court to impose the maximum penalty allowable by law.

Over the past several months, at least 43 South Asian families across Eastern Massachusetts have reported similarly coordinated burglaries. In each case, intruders allegedly targeted heirloom gold, traditional jewelry, and sacred objects with cultural and religious significance. Community members fear these incidents reflect not just economic crime, but cultural profiling.

As today’s hearing unfolds, many believe the outcome will send a powerful message—not just about punishment, but about recognition, dignity, and the equal protection of all communities under the law.