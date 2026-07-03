Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Ananya Panday Shares Greece Getaway Photos

Mumbai — Actress Ananya Panday shared photos from a five-day getaway in Greece, featuring turquoise waters, rocky coastlines and scenic sunsets.

The carousel showed Panday swimming, relaxing by the shore, posing in a white summer dress and spending time with friends. Other images featured a Mediterranean meal and a group selfie with her travel companions.

“The most beautiful five days with the most beautiful people so much to learn about the earth and people and ourselves,” she wrote.

Panday, who debuted in 2019 with “Student of the Year 2,” most recently starred opposite Lakshya Lalwani in “Chand Mera Dil.”

Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Amrita Singh Before Marrying Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai — Saif Ali Khan once revealed that he wrote a letter to his former wife, Amrita Singh, before marrying Kareena Kapoor.

Appearing on “Koffee With Karan” with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif said, “When I was getting married to Kareena (Kapoor), Sara was very excited. I wrote a note to Amrita (Amrita Singh) in which I had said, ‘You know, this is a new chapter starting, and you know we’ve had our history and everything’. I sent it to Kareena, and I said, ‘Have a look at this, if it’s okay, I’m thinking of sending it across’.”

Saif said Sara later called him and told him, “You know, I was coming anyway, but now I’m coming with a happy heart even more.”

Sara added that her mother helped dress her for the wedding.

Saif and Amrita married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. They share two children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif married Kareena in 2012, and the couple have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif was most recently seen in the Netflix crime drama “Kartavya.”

Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal’s Adorable Birthday Gesture

Mumbai — Katrina Kaif once revealed that husband Vicky Kaushal performed a 45-minute private concert to cheer her up on her birthday after she recovered from COVID-19.

During an appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” Katrina said Vicky danced to several of her songs after sensing that she was going through an emotionally difficult time.

“He literally did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine,” she said.

Katrina added, “Everyone sat down and stopped dancing, and they were like ‘How did he know every single thing.’ It was not like the perfect steps, but he got the vibe of the song and danced it through.”

“The reason behind it was to make me laugh,” she said.

Katrina and Vicky married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

John Abraham Recalls Eating 64 Chapatis After Football Match

Mumbai — Actor John Abraham once ate 64 chapatis at a Gujarati restaurant after playing a football match.

During an appearance on “The Kapil Sharma Show,” Abraham explained that the restaurant served an unlimited thali and the chapatis were unusually small.

“So, I ate 64 chapatis, and the waiter told me, ‘There’s rice too.’ I told him to feed me the rotis first,” he said, adding that he also ate rice afterward.

Abraham is currently working on the action film “Force 3,” which also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala.

“With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way,” Abraham said. “I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero.”

Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Pushing Archana Puran Singh Into Pool

Mumbai — Abhishek Bachchan once pushed actress Archana Puran Singh into a swimming pool during a party celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s National Award win for “Agneepath.”

Speaking on “The Kapil Sharma Show,” Abhishek said he was about 13 or 14 at the time and had recently returned from Switzerland.

“I was a kid, and I was mischievous. I think I must have been 13-14 years old or something. So, I pushed her (Archana Puran Singh) inside the swimming pool,” he said.

Archana recalled, “I was wearing a mini skirt. He pushed me from behind in the swimming pool.”

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan offered her dry clothes, but she declined, saying, “I will not attend the party wearing a kurta and pajama that too of Amit Ji’s size.”

Archana appeared alongside Amitabh in the 1990 crime drama “Agneepath,” directed by Mukul Anand.

Bhumi Pednekar Says Monsoon Rains Expose Plastic Pollution

Mumbai — Actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to reconsider their use of plastic, saying monsoon rains expose the waste left on streets and carry it into waterways.

“When the first monsoon showers arrive, they don’t just wash our streets. They also carry everything we have left behind,” Pednekar wrote on Instagram, citing plastic bottles, food wrappers, carry bags and single-use packaging.

“What begins on our roads often ends up in drains, rivers, oceans, and eventually, our food chain,” she added. “The rain isn’t creating the pollution. It’s revealing it. Small choices today can have a lasting impact tomorrow.”

Pednekar has previously advocated for improved rainwater harvesting systems in India’s cities, warning that urbanization and expanding concrete infrastructure reduce the ground’s ability to absorb water. (Source: IANS)