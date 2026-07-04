Face-to-Face: Masterclass on Tamil Literature with One of India’s Foremost Literary Translators-N. Kalyan Raman

BOSTON–In the latest episode of Face-to-Face, one of India’s foremost translators of Tamil literature, N. Kalyan Raman, offers a compelling masterclass on modern and contemporary Tamil writing, the art of literary translation, and the growing global appreciation for Tamil literature.

Widely regarded for introducing English-language readers to some of Tamil’s most celebrated authors, Kalyan Raman has spent more than two decades translating fiction and poetry that have expanded the international reach of one of India’s oldest and richest literary traditions. His translations have helped bring the works of literary giants such as Ashokamitran, Perumal Murugan, Salma, Poomani, Vaasanthi, Devibharathi, and C.S. Chellappa to readers around the world.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Kalyan Raman traces the evolution of modern and contemporary Tamil literature, examining how the language’s literary landscape has evolved while remaining rooted in its distinctive cultural and social contexts. He also discusses the growing international recognition of Tamil writing and the important role translation has played in connecting regional literature with global audiences.

A central theme of the interview is the craft of literary translation itself. Kalyan Raman explains that translation extends far beyond converting words from one language to another. Instead, it is an act of interpretation that demands sensitivity to culture, context, voice, and literary style. The translator, he suggests, serves as both an interpreter and a bridge, enabling readers from different linguistic backgrounds to experience the emotional and artistic depth of the original work.

The conversation also highlights many of the writers whose works have shaped modern Tamil literature, including Ashokamitran, Perumal Murugan, Salma, Poomani, Vaasanthi, Devibharathi, and C.S. Chellappa. Kalyan Raman shares insights into their literary contributions and reflects on how translation has helped these authors gain recognition beyond Tamil-speaking audiences.

The interview concludes with a discussion on the future of Tamil literature and literary translation, as increasing international interest creates new opportunities for regional Indian writing to reach readers worldwide.

Kalyan Raman’s body of translated work represents a significant contribution to Indian literature in English. His published translations include Breaking Free by Vaasanthi; The Curse: Stories by Salma; Heat by Poomani; Poonachi, or the Story of a Black Goat and The Goat Thief by Perumal Murugan; The Ghosts of Meenambakkam, Still Bleeding from the Wound, Mansarovar, Mole!, Sand and Other Stories, and The Colours of Evil by Ashokamitran; Farewell, Mahatma by Devibharathi; Vaadivaasal: Arena by C.S. Chellappa; and At the Cusp of Ages by Vaasanthi.

The episode offers valuable insights for students of literature, aspiring translators, educators, and readers interested in Indian and world literature. More than an author interview, it serves as an engaging exploration of Tamil literature’s enduring legacy and its expanding place on the global literary stage.