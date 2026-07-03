Trump Cites India’s Growth as Benchmark for U.S. Economy

Washington– President Donald Trump cited India as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies while arguing that the United States should pursue significantly higher growth without being held back by concerns over inflation and interest rates.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump praised India’s economic performance and criticized the Federal Reserve for what he described as an overly cautious monetary policy.

“You have a couple of countries, India is one, doing very well, but it’s at 7, 8 per cent,” Trump said.

“We’re not allowed to go up. If we go up, they want to kill it.”

Trump said the United States should aim for much faster economic expansion.

“There’s no reason we should stop at 4 per cent. We should be at 12 and 13 per cent GDP.”

His comments came after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data and amid renewed debate over the direction of interest rates.

Trump said financial markets had developed what he called “this horrible derangement syndrome about inflation,” in which strong economic data often prompts investors to expect higher interest rates.

“I wish I could flip it the old way, that when you announce great numbers,” Trump said, recalling a period when positive economic reports typically lifted financial markets.

He argued that stronger growth should not automatically be seen as inflationary.

“Growth can be good for inflation, not just bad for inflation.”

Trump also offered an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy, describing the country as being in a “Golden Age.”

“We have more factories being built today than ever before.”

“We have more people working today than at any time ever in the history of our country.”

He also said American workers were earning more than ever.

“I’m not talking about rich people, I’m talking about people that have like normal or normalised jobs, more money than they’ve ever made before.”

Trump pointed to record stock market levels as further evidence of economic strength.

“The stock market’s at an all-time high.”

Comparing his current administration with his first term, Trump said the latest economic performance was stronger.

“First term was great financially. This is, I think, blowing it away.”

He again criticized Federal Reserve policymakers, arguing that interest rates remained too high and risked weakening economic momentum.

“I really think that I would love to be able to get back… when you announced great numbers, the stock market went up.”

Trump said policymakers should support economic growth rather than seek to restrain it.

India has remained among the world’s fastest-growing major economies, supported by domestic consumption, investment and government infrastructure spending. The country has also attracted greater foreign investment as multinational companies diversify supply chains and expand manufacturing outside China.

Economic ties between India and the United States have grown over the past decade, including cooperation in trade, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and defense. The two countries have also sought to deepen investment and supply-chain partnerships as part of their broader strategic relationship. (Source: IANS)