Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Payal Ghosh, and more…

Aishwarya Rai Turns Heads at Cannes with Traditional Look and Sindoor Accent

Mumbai– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, embracing her Indian heritage with a regal appearance that featured a handwoven ivory Banarasi saree and a bold touch of sindoor in her hair parting.

In her 22nd Cannes appearance as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, the former Miss World exuded elegance in a classic saree designed by Manish Malhotra, paired with a rich ruby choker and earrings. Her bold makeup look—dark red lipstick, dramatic eyeliner, and blush—added to the glamour.

Fans online noted that her visible sindoor was a subtle tribute to India’s “Operation Sindoor”, drawing attention both for its cultural pride and political resonance.

Manish Malhotra shared photos of Aishwarya on Instagram, calling her the “OG Indian Queen of Cannes,” highlighting the traditional craftsmanship behind her look.

Though Aishwarya has often been praised for her show-stopping red carpet moments, she’s also faced criticism in recent years for some of her fashion choices. This year, however, she reminded the world why she continues to be one of India’s most iconic global style ambassadors.

Kartik Aaryan Sports ‘Naagzilla’ Hoodie, Teases Romantic Film with Aashiqui-Style Guitar

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan sparked fan excitement after sharing a monochrome video on Instagram, where he’s seen walking with a suitcase, donning a bold ‘Naagzilla’ hoodie and carrying a guitar reminiscent of the iconic Aashiqui pose.

In the caption, Kartik revealed he’s heading to Europe to shoot for his next film, titled “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”, writing, “NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke Aashiqui vaala guitar leke… shoot karne main chala ray.”

The upcoming romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, is slated for release on February 13, 2026. Rumors suggest Ananya Panday will play the female lead, marking Kartik’s first project with Karan Johar.

In addition, Kartik is also prepping for the fantasy entertainer “Naagzilla”, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey). Set to release on August 4, 2026, the film promises a quirky spin on serpent lore. Kartik teased the film with a motion poster showing him shirtless in a snake-filled lair, hinting at a fun and fantastical ride.

Payal Ghosh Cancels Turkey Trip, Citing National Pride Over Money

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh has canceled her planned trip to Turkey, saying that “backstabbing and tourism can’t coexist,” in response to the country’s recent political stance siding with Pakistan.

Despite being offered ₹30 lakh for the visit, Ghosh told IANS, “No amount of money is worth more than my country’s pride. I’m an Indian first, and an artist second.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “blood and water cannot flow together,” she added, “If Turkey chooses to support Pakistan during critical times, they shouldn’t expect revenue from Indian celebrities or tourists.”

Her decision comes amid a broader boycott of Turkish products and destinations by Indian businesses and celebrities. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged film producers to reconsider Turkey as a filming location due to its political alignment.

“Jai Hind,” Ghosh concluded, reaffirming her decision as a stand for national solidarity.

Wamiqa Gabbi Reflects on Her Journey from ‘Love Aaj Kal’ to ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: ‘It Feels Magical’

Mumbai– Actress Wamiqa Gabbi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revealing that she once appeared as a junior artist in the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. She featured in the background of the song “Thoda Thoda Pyar”, long before she found her footing in the spotlight.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Wamiqa penned a letter to her younger self, writing: “You were always a dreamer, soaking it all in. Nervous, excited, but you believed in yourself—and kept going.”

Now, 16 years later, she’s back in the limelight dancing to another Love Aaj Kal hit, “Chor Bazaari,” but this time as a lead actress opposite Rajkummar Rao in their upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf.

“From a fleeting frame to finding your place in the spotlight—it’s magical,” she wrote. “You didn’t dream small, and you never stopped chasing.”

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf hits theaters on May 23.

Celina Jaitly Shares Why Her Son Thought She “Needed New Pants”

Mumbai– Actress Celina Jaitly had a hilarious “wardrobe malfunction” moment—at least according to her young son Arthur. In a recent Instagram post, Celina shared that Arthur, who’s used to seeing her bundled up in trousers due to Austria’s chilly weather, was shocked to see her wearing a skirt.

“‘Mama, where are your pants?!’ Arthur was genuinely concerned,” Celina wrote. “He even told my husband, ‘Mama needs new pants!’”

Despite the cold, Celina said she couldn’t resist slipping into a skirt to enjoy the brief bloom of spring flowers in her garden. “I almost froze, but couldn’t let the moment pass. I managed just one hazy photo,” she added, posting a picture of herself in a black skirt and pink top.

Celina married Austrian hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has welcomed two sets of twins over the years—Winston and Viraaj in 2012, and Arthur and Shamsher in 2017. Sadly, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth.

Kajol Wishes Aditya Chopra a Happy Birthday with a Blank Post — Here’s Why

Mumbai– Actress Kajol gave a unique birthday shoutout to filmmaker Aditya Chopra by posting a blank image on social media—perfectly tailored to his famously camera-shy nature.

“Since you hate getting your picture taken, I thought I’d wish you a happy birthday on a blank page instead,” she wrote. “Happy happy birthday #adityachopra.”

Aditya Chopra, who turned 54 on May 21, is the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the current head of Yash Raj Films (YRF). He made his directorial debut at 24 with the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and has since remained largely behind the scenes, rarely giving interviews or appearing in public.

Known for fiercely guarding his privacy, Aditya made a rare on-screen appearance in YRF’s 2023 Netflix docuseries The Romantics, where he reflected on building his father’s legacy into a global brand.

Hrithik Roshan Shares Why ‘War’ Franchise Holds a Special Place in His Heart

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan says returning to the role of Kabir in War 2 has been a deeply fulfilling experience, calling the franchise a “special chapter” in his career.

A lifelong fan of action films, Hrithik shared his excitement following the strong fan response to the War 2 teaser, which also stars NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani. “The love pouring in for the teaser and for our team makes me truly happy,” he said. “It’s not easy making films at this scale, and we’ve given it our all.”

Released on May 20 to mark NTR’s birthday, the teaser promises a high-octane face-off between Hrithik and NTR, with Kiara adding glamour and intrigue. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 hits theaters on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: I Want Roles That Push Me Out of My Comfort Zone

Mumbai– Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says she’s drawn to roles that challenge her and take her out of her comfort zone, rather than sticking to any specific genre.

“I want to find myself in situations that make me uncomfortable—things I haven’t tried before,” Akansha told IANS. “I’m not picky about genres. I just want to do characters that stay with people and make a connection.”

Akansha, who stars in TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay, said her character Dr. Gargi will take center stage in Season 2. “She wasn’t a lead in Season 1, but there’s a lot more of her to come,” she teased.

Playing a de-glam character was easy for her, thanks to strong writing and character prep. “I watched YouTube videos of girls from Tier 2 towns to study their accents and behavior,” she shared.

As for what’s next, Akansha said she has two streaming projects lined up, with prep expected to start later this year. “I can’t say much yet, but they’re exciting,” she added.

Srishty Rode on Her Role in ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’: ‘She’s Seductive Without Trying’

Mumbai– Actress Srishty Rode makes her streaming debut in the psychological thriller Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan, premiering May 22 on Hungama OTT.

Rode plays Mona, a mysterious and manipulative woman caught in a murder investigation. “She’s seductive without trying, secretive without being obvious. Tapping into her mindset was both challenging and thrilling,” Srishty said.

Inspired by complex female characters like Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba and Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, Srishty described Mona as her most daring role yet.

Co-star Ankur Nayyar, who plays Inspector Pawan, said the story starts with routine questioning but quickly evolves into a psychological power play. “Mona flips the dynamic, and nothing is what it seems,” he said, praising Rode for her unpredictable performance.

The show follows a tense interrogation that blurs the line between reality and illusion, keeping viewers on edge until the end.

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Son Viaan’s 13th Birthday with Heartfelt Message

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty marked a major milestone as her son Viaan turned 13, officially stepping into his teenage years.

Sharing a sweet video montage on Instagram, Shilpa reflected on his journey from birth to now. “You are officially a TEENager now, my son. These years are for discovering yourself—stay curious, work hard, and have fun,” she wrote. “Mumma and Papa are so proud of you.”

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra welcomed Viaan in 2012 and their daughter in 2020 via surrogacy.

Professionally, Shilpa was last seen in the series Indian Police Force and will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil. Her 2000 hit film Dhadkan is set for a re-release on May 23. (Source: IANS)