Serial Killer Accused of Over 50 Murders Arrested After Years on the Run

Jaipur– Devendra Sharma, infamously dubbed “Dr. Death” and accused of more than 50 murders, has finally been apprehended by Delhi Police while living under a false identity as a self-styled godman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

Sharma, a former doctor who had been on the run for years, was residing at the Rameshwar Dham Temple in Gulisa, Dausa, where he posed as “Sant Dayadas Maharaj.” Police arrested him from the temple premises, where he had been living comfortably under his fabricated identity.

Officials said Sharma had successfully evaded authorities for years by reinventing himself as a spiritual guru. He gained the trust of locals through religious discourses, Ayurvedic treatments, and spiritual counseling, even participating in public events alongside local politicians, further cementing his false persona.

Police are now investigating how Sharma managed to remain undetected for so long and whether he had help maintaining his saintly cover. A deeper probe is also underway to identify potential accomplices and additional victims.

Authorities were stunned to discover that Sharma had outfitted the temple with modern amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi, CCTV cameras, RO water filtration systems, and coolers—hardly the mark of a humble ascetic.

Residents of the area expressed shock and disbelief upon learning the true identity of the man they once revered. “We never imagined a serial killer was living among us,” said one local.

According to investigators, Sharma earned a substantial income through his “healing services” and regularly transported medicines by bus from Jaipur.

Sharma has reportedly confessed to committing more than 50 murders, many involving taxi drivers whom he lured and killed before selling their vehicles in the gray market for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 each.

He had previously been convicted in seven cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana, and was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, he escaped custody while out on parole and had been in hiding ever since.

Born in Siwan, Bihar, Sharma’s father worked for a pharmaceutical company. In 1984, Sharma earned a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree and established the Janata Clinic in Bandikui the following year. He ran the clinic for 11 years before turning to a life of crime in 1995. (Source: IANS)