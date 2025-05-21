Gemini AI App Surpasses 400 Million Monthly Users, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces at I/O 2025

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Google’s Gemini AI app has crossed a major milestone, surpassing 400 million monthly active users, according to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. Speaking at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference in the U.S., Pichai highlighted Gemini’s rapid growth and deepening user engagement, particularly with its powerful 2.5 series AI models.

“We’re seeing strong momentum with the Gemini app—usage of the 2.5 Pro model has increased by 45 percent, and overall developer adoption is surging,” Pichai said. He added that over seven million developers are now building with Gemini—five times more than the same time last year—and usage on Vertex AI has skyrocketed, up 40x year-over-year.

To underscore the scale of this growth, Pichai shared that Google is now processing over 480 trillion tokens per month across its products and APIs, compared to just 9.7 trillion tokens a year ago. “We’re entering a new phase of the AI platform shift, where decades of research are becoming real tools for people, businesses, and communities worldwide,” he said.

Pichai also revealed new updates to Google Search powered by AI. Since its launch last year, AI Overviews have reached more than 1.5 billion users across 200 countries and territories. In key markets like the U.S. and India, AI Overviews are driving more than 10% growth in search queries that trigger AI-powered results—growth that continues to accelerate.

To take the AI experience even further, Google is rolling out a fully reimagined AI Mode for Search, designed for more complex and conversational queries. “Early testers have been asking questions that are two to three times longer than traditional searches and following up with deeper queries,” Pichai noted.

AI Mode is now available to all users in the U.S., starting today. Powered by the latest Gemini 2.5 models, it delivers responses with industry-leading speed, quality, and accuracy. Google is also introducing Deep Think, an advanced reasoning mode within Gemini 2.5 Pro. It leverages Google’s latest research in complex and parallel thinking to improve depth and precision in AI responses.

“These innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to making AI more helpful, accessible, and powerful for everyone,” Pichai concluded. (Source: IANS)