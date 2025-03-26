Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sen, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aamir Khan finally brings his long-awaited film discussion vision to life

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has unveiled his very own YouTube channel, “Aamir Khan Talkies.”

With the launch of this new platform, the actor promises to offer an exclusive look into the world of filmmaking. Announcing the YouTube channel, his production house shared a video on social media and wrote, “Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us.”

The channel will offer a mix of rare behind-the-scenes footage, insightful discussions about movies, and much more. It’s set to be a haven for cinephiles, providing a closer connection to the magic of cinema.

In the welcome video for “Aamir Khan Talkies,” the ‘Dangal’ actor opened up about his long-held dream of creating a space where he can delve into his films and the craft of filmmaking. This YouTube channel is set to give fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain of cinema, revealing the thought and artistry behind each scene.

Aamir also revealed that the channel will feature valuable insights from actors, group discussions, and thoughtful conversations centered on the art of filmmaking. Those involved with Aamir Khan Productions will share their personal experiences, offering viewers a richer understanding of cinema. Through Aamir Khan Talkies, fans will not only explore the filmmaking process but also gain an appreciation for its artistic and technical brilliance.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan will take on the role of a producer in the upcoming film “Lahore 1947,” which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, “Lahore 1947” is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. This period drama marks the exciting collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir is producing the film, while Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the film. Set during the turbulent time of India’s partition in 1947, the movie features a stellar cast, including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

Not Hindu-Muslim cultural practices but this was bone of contention in Salman Khan’s parents’ marriage

Mumbai– It’s not a regular occurrence anymore to see Bollywood superstars make big statements in the digital age. However, superstar Salman Khan made an exception on Wednesday, as he narrated the story behind his father Salin Khan and his mother, Salma Khan’s marriage.

Salman shared that more than the religion, his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan’s profession was the bone of contention in his marriage.

The ‘Sikandar’ actor revealed that the disagreement for the marriage from his maternal side were never over the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture of both the families.

Speaking to the media in a Mumbai based hotel, he revealed, “It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture and the practices, the bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, ‘Ye toh film line se hain’,” as he spoke of his father’s profession, the same Salim Khan whose pen along with his partner Javed Akhtar gave blockbusters after blockbuster and brought in a lot of respect for the writer community.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled a few days ago, and it sets the stage for a quintessential Salman Khan entertainer with a generous dose of action, suspense and drama.

The trailer promises a larger-than-life spectacle that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In the trailer, Salman is seen in the titular role, he is a man on a mission.

His portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. His trademark larger-than-life persona blends seamlessly with the character’s drive for revenge, love, and justice. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film, captivates the audiences with her charm. Her screen presence is magnetic, drawing attention in every scene. The stunning visuals paired with her natural beauty make her a standout.

The film seems poised to be another major success for the producer, who has a proven track record of delivering films that not only entertain but also strike a chord with audiences across the nation. ‘Sikandar’ is set to release on March 28 in cinemas.

Anushka Sen goes embarks on pursuit to find her missing sister in ‘Kill Dill’ trailer

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Kill Dill’ starring Anushka Sen was unveiled on Wednesday.

The trailer showcases Anushka in an intense avatar as she embarks on a gripping journey to solve the mystery of her missing sister. It also gives a glimpse of her captivating performance.

Sharing the trailer, Anushka wrote, “family, secrets aur pyaar ke iss game mein, kitne dil honge kill? Watch #KillDill releasing 28 March on #AmazonMXPlayer for FREE”.

For the actress, this project comes after her recent streaming hit Dil Dosti Dilemma, where she impressed audiences with her nuanced performance, she is now set to return with another promising role in a mystery thriller web series titled ‘Kill Dill’ playing the role of Kisha. Anushka recently dropped the trailer on her social media, leaving fans excited to see her in this all-new, promising avatar.

Anushka has been in the industry for more than a decade. She began her career as a child actor in 2009 with the television show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. In the same year, her first music video ‘Humko hai Aasha’ was released. In 2012, she became popular for playing the character of Meher in ‘Baalveer’.

In 2015, she appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’. She has acted in TV serials ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’. She also appeared in the period drama film Lihaaf: The Quilt, and acted in a short film ‘Sammaditthi’. She has also appeared in several music videos.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Kill Dill’, Anushka has several exciting projects ahead. She is making her mark in the South Korean entertainment industry with multiple ventures lined up. She is set to star in the international film Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji.

Malaika Arora hopes to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after their iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora has expressed her desire to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for future collaborations, particularly after their iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” number in 1998.

The song, which became a massive hit, marked the beginning of their on-screen chemistry and is still remembered as one of the most memorable dance sequences in Bollywood history. In a recent interaction with us, Malaika shared her excitement about the possibility of teaming up with SRK once again. She told IANS, “If it happens, it will happen. I’m always open to it.”

“Chaiyya Chaiyya,” an Indian pop-folk song, was featured in the film “Dil Se.” The track, written by Bulleh Shah, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, and lyrics penned by the acclaimed Gulzar, remains a timeless classic in the world of Indian cinema. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, the song was picturized on Shah Rukh and Malaika, where they performed the song on top of a moving train.

Malaika also shared her thoughts on the evolution of Bollywood songs and how they have changed over time. Speaking about the timeless chemistry she shares with Shah Rukh Khan in hit tracks like “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” “Kaal Kaal,” and “Gare Damaal,” she acknowledged the growing shift in the music industry and its impact on the attention these kinds of songs are receiving today.

“I believe that while there are many songs that become extremely popular and even outshine the films they’re a part of, a lot of songs today are made with social media in mind. The focus is on creating songs that will go viral, especially through platforms like Instagram reels. It’s a trend. But I do think there are still songs that become very popular, whether they help the film or not. It’s a mixed bag, but the song itself sometimes becomes more significant than the movie,” the actress explained.

Meanwhile, Arora will be seen judging the reality show “Hip Hop Season 2” with Remo D’Souza.

Shahid Kapoor shows his fun side while playing pickleball with wife Mira Rajput

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor recently let loose and showed his playful side as he enjoyed a fun-filled game of pickleball with his wife, Mira Rajput.

The star wife shared a lighthearted moment, capturing Shahid embracing his goofy side. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself and Shahid. What caught the most attention were the actor’s playful expressions. In the image, while Mira takes a selfie, Shahid poses with a ball on his head, pulling a goofy face. The couple is seen relaxing after enjoying a game of pickleball. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “In a pickle.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share adorable photos of each other on social media, teasing one another with playful captions and moments. Their lighthearted posts give fans a glimpse into their fun-filled, loving relationship, with both frequently engaging in affectionate banter and cheeky exchanges online.

Last month, Mira penned a heartfelt birthday note for the ‘love of her life’ Shahid. Sharing their blurry image, she wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you.”

A few days ago, Shahid gave a glimpse into a fun-filled pool day with his family. The ‘Deva’ actor posted a collection of pictures with his wife, Mira Rajput, and their son, Zain. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined the family for a day of relaxation and joy. The series of photos captured the four of them enjoying their time together.

On the professional front, Shahid was recently seen in “Deva,” directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni.

The Shandaar actor will soon be seen in an upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring alongside Triptii Dimri. Speaking on the green carpet at IIFA 2025, Shahid shared an exciting update about the untitled project, revealing that the film is currently in production and is slated for release by the end of 2025.

Kriti Sanon showcases a ‘subtle version’ of all the sounds heard on a shoot

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon took to social media to give a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of film shoots, showcasing a ‘subtle version of all the sounds heard on set.

With her latest post, the actress offered a fresh perspective on the often-overlooked aspects of shooting a film, giving them an inside look at the soundscape that shapes every scene. Taking to her Instagram handle, Krti shared a video of herself from a set and captioned it, “A ‘subtle” version of all the sounds you’d hear on a shoot! P.S. In Part2 I must add the noise created by the people who scream “Silence” 5 times before every shot!.”

In the clip, the ‘Heropanti’ actress gives a playful glimpse into the various sounds that fill a film set, including everyday noises like eating, her hairstylist using hairspray, and other subtle yet essential sounds that go unnoticed. Kriti is also seen enjoying a homemade lunch, adding a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes glimpse. She is heard saying, “That’s the Ghar Ka Khana, butter chicken with no butter, I promise.”

The video concludes with Kriti Sanon playfully leaning closer to the camera as she says, “And that’s a pack up!”

Previously, Kriti shared glimpses from the celebration of her father’s birthday. In the images, she happily posed with her parents and sister, Nupur Sanon.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ganapath’ actress recently gave a power-packed performance at IIFA 2025. She performed on her hit numbers. At the award ceremony, Kriti received the best actor award for her debut production, “Do Patti.”

She also shared a heartfelt note giving a shout out to her team. Sharing her images with IIFA trophy, Kriti Sanon wrote, “First Best Actor for my first production #DoPatti at the first IIFA digital awards!! 2 big wins for DoPatti, Congratulations my partner @kanika.d !! #BestStory #BestActor Thank you @iifa and a huge thank you to the audiences for all the love and support!.” (IANS)