Jasmine Shah and Aangikam Dance Academy to Kick Off Indian and South Asian Wedding Season at the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo

BURLINGTON, MA—Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of love, culture, and breathtaking performances! This Sunday, March 30, 2025, the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo at the Burlington Marriott Hotel will showcase the dazzling and diverse beauty of Indian and South Asian wedding traditions, and leading the celebration of culture through dance is the talented Jasmine Shah, founder of Aangikam Dance Academy.

A powerful presence in New England’s classical and folk dance scene, Jasmine Shah will present a stunning array of dances that span the rich traditions of India, captivating audiences with dynamic, high-energy performances that celebrate the spirit of love, marriage, and cultural heritage. The performances, choreographed by the expert dancers at Aangikam Dance Academy, will feature a vibrant mix of Bharat Natyam, Manipuri, and regional folk dances from across India.

“This isn’t just a dance performance; it’s an immersive celebration of love, devotion, and festivity,” says Ms. Shah. “From classical pieces to energetic folk dances, we’re bringing to life the essence of Indian weddings and celebrations. It’s going to be an unforgettable show, packed with talent, music, and a true reflection of India’s diverse dance heritage.”

The Wedding Expo is a premier event organized annually by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, drawing thousands of engaged couples, families, and industry professionals from across New England. Known for launching the wedding season for Indian and South Asian couples, the Expo offers everything from bridal fashion to culinary delights, photography services, and cultural entertainment.

The Aangikam Dance Academy’s performance is one of the most anticipated events of the Expo. The dances will feature themes of wedding rituals, love stories, and vibrant Indian festivals, all designed to give a glimpse into the grandeur and elegance of traditional Indian weddings.

“This is our way of showcasing the diversity of India’s culture through dance, offering couples a chance to experience the beauty of our traditions and perhaps even inspire their own wedding celebrations,” says Shah.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular celebration of culture and artistry. Whether you’re planning your wedding or simply in awe of the artistry of Indian classical dance, the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo is the place to be this Sunday.

For a sneak peek of the dance rehearsals, click the video link below or see the image gallery to get a taste of the magic unfolding before your eyes.

Jasmine Shah is a revered teacher and choreographer of classical dance, specializing in Bharat Natyam and Manipuri, as well as folk dances from various regions of India. As the founder of Aangikam Dance Academy, she has been instrumental in bringing Indian dance to New England, offering classes and performances that highlight the depth and beauty of Indian cultural traditions. She has also served the Gujarati Association of New England in numerous leadership roles, including as president.

✨ What Awaits You at the Expo? ✨

🌟 About 30 Premier Exhibitors – Explore a carefully curated selection of top-tier wedding professionals offering everything from stunning bridal attire and exquisite jewelry to luxurious décor, photography, catering, and entertainment.

🌟 Spectacular Fashion Shows & Cultural Performances – Be inspired by jaw-dropping bridal couture as models strut the runway, showcasing the latest trends in South Asian wedding fashion. Experience mesmerizing dance performances that bring the spirit of grand celebrations to life!

🌟 Exclusive Vendor Showcases & Shopping Opportunities – Meet renowned wedding planners, décor experts, and beauty specialists who will help craft your dream wedding. Shop for must-have wedding essentials right on-site!

🌟 Cutting-Edge Wedding Trends & Décor Displays – Get up close with the newest themes, floral arrangements, and lighting designs that will take your wedding aesthetics to the next level.

📍 Event Details

📅 Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

🎟 Admission: FREE! Register Here to secure your spot today!

🎤 Meet the Experts & Event Sponsors

Proudly sponsored by:

✨ Burlington Marriott Hotel

✨ Alankar Event Planners & Decorators

✨ Mint To Be Events.

📢 Calling All Vendors!

Are you a business that specializes in South Asian weddings? Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your products and services to an eager audience. Limited vendor spots are still available! Contact us at events@MishraGroup.com to reserve your booth today.

This is THE wedding event of the season – a celebration of culture, elegance, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a groom, or just love weddings, you don’t want to miss this grand affair!

🔔 REGISTER NOW and join us on March 30th for an extraordinary day of wedding inspiration! We can’t wait to see you there!