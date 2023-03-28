Bollywood movies inspired by Indian authors

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– It is not surprising that screen adaptations of Indian authors’ works are in high demand because they have always been an integral component of world literature.

To say the least, every film has a narrative to tell and something we can learn and apply in our daily lives, so grab some snacks, curl up under a blanket, and enjoy this film based on the works of Indian writers:

‘3 idiots’

The movie ‘3 idiots’ starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is based on Chetan Bhagat’s debut novel ‘Five Point Someone’. The movie demonstrates to us that a certificate is just a bit of paper. Getting educated means learning. The main lead Aamir Khan (Rancho) gives his diploma away to someone else after graduating, and with the aid of his newfound knowledge, he goes on to become a famous scientist.

‘A Suitable Boy’

‘A Suitable Boy’ web series is based on Vikram Seth’s popular novel of the same title which was published in 1993.

‘Raazi’

The Bollywood spy movie ‘Raazi’ starring Alia Bhat is the lead is based on Harinder Sikka’s debut novel ‘Calling Sehmat’. Raazi is that triumphant film that leaves you with some serious misgivings. The story, as we all know by now, is based on the real events during the eve of the 1971 Indo-Pak war when a valorous young Muslim Indian girl Sehmat decided to cross the border to become a wife in a Pakistani family of army men to gather information for the Indian government. A true spirit of patriotism.

‘Sacred Games’

The popular web series, ‘Sacred Games’ featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is based on author Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same title. Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller that streamed on Netflix.

‘The White Tiger’

‘The White Tiger’ film starring Adarsh Gourav, Rajkumar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker 2008-winning debut novel of the same title. The movie surrounds an ambitious Indian driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top

‘The Zoya Factor’

‘The Zoya Factor’ film featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman in the lead roles is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same title. In this movie, all players of a cricket team start to believe that their captain’s new girlfriend is their lucky charm.

‘2 States’

‘2 States’ featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same title. The movie portrays the hurdles of a love marriage where a Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl discover love on their college campus. However, their diverse cultures make its culmination a challenge.

‘Kai Po Che!’

The Bollywood movie ‘Kai Po Che!’ is based on the book ‘The 3 mistakes of my life’ by Chetan Bhagat. Three close friends — Govind, Ishaan, and Omi — seem inseparable. But can they overcome the odds to stay together for life? That’s what the story is all about. (IANS)