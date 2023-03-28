Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

The allegation was made by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the convener of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan Indore, who is also the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. Police said that they received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur against actress Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and the image of the religion.

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress had uploaded a picture and a video on March 14 from the ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai. The religious outfit Hind Rakshak Sangathan has filed a charge against Pannu for violating religious emotions and spreading obscenity.

A complaint against Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for films like ‘Pink’, ‘Blurr’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and several others, has been filed for hurting religious sentiments after she donned a necklace with Goddess Lakshmi’s sculpture paired with a revealing set of clothing as per the complainant.

Vivek Agnihotri praises ‘real-life star’ Priyanka for making her ‘universe of success’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reacted to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comments about leaving Bollywood after being ‘pushed into a corner’. He called her real life star and said that very few quit, make their own universe of success.

Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling “safe” during their conversation. She talked about why she wanted to work in the US and said that she had “beef with people” in Bollywood.

Reacting to a news article, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote: “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.”

In the podcast, Priyanka said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.

Deepika doesn’t notice Jason Derulo as she walks past him at airport

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport and it showed her walking past ‘Swalla’ and ‘Wiggle’ hitmaker Jason Derulo.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows Deepika coming out of her car in an oversized camouflage coat, she’s then seen walking and even smiling at the camera.

However, she does not notice Derulo, who is seen standing right behind her at the airport entry. He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate.

The American singer was seen standing at the entry gate in an all-black look but with his back to Deepika. The latter seems to have then walked past him as she headed for her flight but not before she paused for a moment to smile for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas.

Priyanka moved to Hollywood for she was ‘pushed into a corner’ by Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US. She said that she had “beef with people” and was pushed into a corner.

She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling “safe” during their conversation.

Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America’,” she said.

She talked about all the stars she worked with from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was ‘much better at my day job’.

She then shared that someone suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in ‘Quantico’ in 2015.

After that, Priyanka was been seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, ‘The White Tiger’ and will be seen in ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’. (IANS)