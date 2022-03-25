Bhumi Pednekar launches beauty platform Boddess’s first flagship store

New Delhi– Boddess, the omni channel tech beauty platform, held a grand celebration in honour of the opening of its first flagship store in the country and the launch of its integrated O2O beauty and digital platform. The event was attended by its brand ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar, on the evening of Tuesday, March 22 at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

Showcasing the brand new Digital and Beauty Tech store the public was invited to join in and celebrate the occasion.

Pednekar stated, “I am extremely proud to be associated with a brand like Boddess which has such a futuristic vision. Being a part of the journey and watching the brand grow at such a fast pace has been very gratifying. Boddess has reinvented the way we think and experience beauty. Power-packed with best in class brands and unique features, the flagship store is a beauty haven that provides consumers a seamless Omni channel experience.”

Ritika Sharma, Founder & CEO, Boddess (House of Beauty) adds, “We’re excited to open doors to the city’s discerning beauty consumers for an enriching technology-enabled beauty retail experience. My vision has been to bring to Indian consumers’ global standards of Omni channel experience and to democratise beauty through the introduction of exclusive international brands. The response from our consumers has been extremely encouraging. We have bullish expansion plans and intend to extend our retail footprint across metros, tier II & tier III by end of the upcoming financial year.”

The city's beauty enthusiasts, opinion leaders, and experts gathered to celebrate and savour the future of beauty retail. The divas were spotted enjoying an exciting shopping experience and scouting the various differentiators such as exclusive brand offerings, stellar service bars, consultation from beauty advisors, digital skin analysers, make-up try on, and much more.