Best outfits from the 28th SAG Awards

New Delhi– With much anticipation for the world to return to normalcy, the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards finally took place in person at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California. Dressing up in bright colours to tone down fashion, the red carpet was back in full force, and we can’t get our eyes off some of the best celebrity outfits.

Lady Gaga dressed in Giorgio Armani Prive

Lady Gaga’s fashion sense is full of surprises, and she never disappoints her fans, arriving in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown of white silk satin with gold embroidery bodice.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez, who was attending her first SAG Awards for her series Only Murders in the Building, looked grand and extravagant in Oscar de la Renta black velvet gown with puffed sleeves. The gown was part of a collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The singer and actress completed her look with a sleek bun with a front middle part and a Serpenti choker.

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana

Will Smith looked dashing in a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece evening suit in midnight blue. Will also received an award for his performance in King Richard during the award show.

Kerry Washington slays Celia Kritharioti’s yellow gown

Spring is symbolised by Kerry Washington, who wore a yellow strapless gown from Celia Kritharioti’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection.

Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino

Another colour inspired by spring DeBose wore a fuchsia silk gown with a lush gathered back from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s haute-couture Spring/Summer 2022 “Anatomy of Couture” collection.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ film series actor Andrew Garfield, who was dressed in a stripped parallel cut suit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, was among the best dressed men. (IANS)