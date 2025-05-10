Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj-starrer Bhairavam to Release on May 30

- Advertisement -

Chennai— Director Vijay Kanakamedala’s much-anticipated Telugu action entertainer Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith, is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 30, the makers announced on Friday.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, the film has been generating significant buzz following the release of its teaser.

Actor Manchu Manoj, who shared the release date via Instagram, also took a moment to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and dedication.

“This summer, get ready for a cinematic experience like no other!” Manoj wrote. “Bhairavam is hitting the big screens worldwide on May 30! Prepare for an epic journey filled with action, emotion, and the unbreakable spirit of brotherhood. Releasing in my birthday month makes this even more special — the best gift I could ask for.”

He added, “As we celebrate this milestone, we also honour the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. Their resilience allows us to keep telling our stories. Join us in celebrating unity and strength. #BhairavamOnMay30th #SupportOurTroops”

The ensemble cast also includes Jayasudha, Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Sarath Lohitashwa, Sampath Raj, Sandeep Raj, and Vennela Kishore.

With music composed by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography by Hari K. Vedantam, Bhairavam promises a high-octane visual experience. Editing is handled by Chota K. Prasad, while the dialogues are penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat. The film features lyrics from five writers — Bhaskara Bhatla, Kasarla Shyam, Chaitanya Prasad, Balaji, and Tirupati Jaavana. Stunts have been choreographed by Ramakrishan and Nataraj Madigonda. (Source: IANS)