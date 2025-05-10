Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu Delve Into Emotional Depths in Teaser of Tujhse Haii Aashiqui

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Television actors Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu bring raw emotion and heartfelt connection to the screen in the teaser of the upcoming romantic drama Tujhse Haii Aashiqui.

The teaser offers a moving glimpse into a story shaped by unspoken feelings, intense longing, and profound emotional bonds. Joining Abhishek and Amandeep in lead roles are Sheezan Khan and Mahir Pandhi, rounding out the cast of this much-anticipated series.

Backed by the successful producing duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their Dreamiyata Dramaa banner, the show promises a love story unlike any other. Ravie Dubey unveiled the teaser on Instagram, captioning it: “A love story like no other coming soon on Dreamiyata Dramaa. Love y’all. Official trailer coming soon. #TujhseHaiiAashiqui.”

In the teaser, the chemistry between Abhishek and Amandeep is evident, portraying a deep emotional intimacy that resonates beyond the screen.

Reflecting on his role, Abhishek Kumar said, “This show is more than just a love story — it’s an emotional journey. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that explores the depths of human connection. Working with Dreamiyata Dramaa already feels like home.”

Amandeep Sidhu echoed the sentiment, saying, “The moment I read the script, I knew this character would stay with me forever. There’s vulnerability, strength, and passion — I can’t wait for audiences to experience her story.”

Following the success of Lovely Lolla and Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, Dreamiyata Dramaa is now gearing up to present another emotionally rich saga with Tujhse Haii Aashiqui, which will stream exclusively on their platform.

Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta is also preparing for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkanay 2, co-starring Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira, reprising their roles from the original. Directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, the sequel is set for theatrical release on May 30, 2025. (Source: IANS)