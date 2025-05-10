In a Historic First, Much-Anticipated Documentary “The Untold Story of Indian Music in America” Released

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — In a historic first for Indian American cultural storytelling, The Mishra Group Studios has officially released its much-anticipated documentary, “The Untold Story of Indian Music in America”, now available for streaming on YouTube.

The film is now available for global audiences and marks the first-ever comprehensive cinematic chronicle of the 70-year journey of Indian classical music in the United States.

This deeply researched and emotionally resonant film captures how Indian music—rooted in millennia-old traditions—has taken root, adapted, and blossomed across the American landscape, thanks to the quiet dedication of musicians, teachers, students, and communities nationwide.

“This documentary is a cinematic celebration of identity, perseverance, and artistic excellence,” said Vandana Sharma, the film’s producer. “For the first time, we are shining a light on a community that built a parallel world of music in basements, temples, concert halls, and classrooms—often with no spotlight, just pure passion.”

A 70-Year Cultural Symphony

“The Untold Story of Indian Music in America” traces the genre’s arc from its first known Indian classical concert in New York in 1955 to today’s rich and diverse Indian-American musical ecosystem. The film explores both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, and how they evolved in dialogue with American audiences and artists—often in uncharted cultural territory.

To watch the documentary, click here, or on the image below.

“The inspiration came from witnessing a Kathak Manch Pravesh in Boston, where every accompanying musician was born and trained in the U.S.,” said Upendra Mishra, Executive Producer and founder of The Mishra Group Studios. “It was a profound moment—a signal that Indian classical music hadn’t just migrated here, it had matured here.”

The documentary features rare archival footage, first-person accounts, and exclusive interviews with maestros and cultural pioneers, making it a visual and emotional archive of a history never before documented on film.

A Broader Cultural Movement

The film’s release follows on the heels of other groundbreaking cultural initiatives, including the Symphony Masala concert by Symphony New Hampshire (SNH) in 2023, which featured award-winning Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju performing Bollywood music with a full Western symphony orchestra—an unprecedented musical fusion.

“This is probably the first such concert in the United States,” Palakurthi-Juju said at the time, adding that the event “was a special honor for the larger Indian community in the Greater Boston area.” Her achievement highlights the growing sophistication and integration of Indian musical forms into American cultural institutions.

The documentary draws from this same spirit of innovation and cross-cultural collaboration, showing how Indian music has transcended traditional boundaries to find new expressions—without losing its soul.

“Our story is not just about music,” Sharma added. “It’s about identity, heritage, and the ability of a community to carry a living tradition across oceans, generations, and genres.”

KEY DETAILS:

Title: The Untold Story of Indian Music in America

Released by: The Mishra Group Studios

Release Date: May 10, 2025

Producer: Vandana Sharma

Executive Producer: Upendra Mishra

Editor: Anastasia Bogushevsky

Cinematography: Radhika Mishra

Watch Now: [Insert Link to Stream the Full Documentary]

Trailer Available At: Click here.

A Call to Watch, Reflect, and Celebrate: Click here to watch the full documentary.

As audiences around the world increasingly seek authentic and underrepresented cultural narratives, The Untold Story of Indian Music in America offers both a tribute and a testimony. It celebrates a musical journey that is as much about resilience and community as it is about ragas and rhythms.

“We hope this film inspires pride, sparks conversation, and most importantly, preserves a legacy that deserves to be seen and heard,” said Mishra.

Now streaming worldwide—don’t miss the documentary that gives voice to a generation, and music to a movement.