‘Spirit of Marayoor’ Track From Prithviraj’s ‘Vilaayath Budha’ Released

CHENNAI — The makers of Jayan Nambiar’s highly anticipated action entertainer “Vilaayath Budha,” starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, released the energetic track “Spirit of Marayoor” on Thursday, giving fans a fresh wave of excitement ahead of the film’s debut.

Prithviraj shared the song link on his social media accounts with the message, “Spirit of Marayoor! Out now. Vilaayath Budha from tomorrow!” The catchy number, composed by Jakes Bejoy, features lyrics by Bhuvaneswaran, who also performs the track with Akhil J. Chand.

Prithviraj plays a character named Double Mohan in the film, which is set to hit theaters on November 21. The movie has already received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

A recently released teaser helped build momentum among fans. It opens with two police officers discussing “Double,” whose real name is Mohan. One officer describes him as the key player in sandalwood smuggling in the region, even calling him “Kutty Veerappan,” or Little Veerappan. The teaser then showcases Mohan as a bold, sharp-witted figure unafraid to challenge law enforcement. When a cop asks him, “Who do you think you are? Pushpa?” Mohan quips back, “Oh, he is international. I am just local.”

The teaser also hints at Mohan’s romantic side, showing his sweetheart standing firmly by him. It concludes with more powerful figures warning him about his limits, only for Mohan to respond confidently that he has survived enough storms to be taken seriously.

Produced by Sandip Senan and A. V. Anoop, the film is written by G. R. Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan, and has already sparked tremendous interest among fans and cinephiles.

On the technical side, the movie features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and Renadive, music by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Art direction is by Jithu Sebastian, with stunt choreography by Rajasekhar, Kalai Kingson, Supreme Sundar, and Mahesh Mathew. (Source: IANS)