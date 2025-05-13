Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt Honors Soldiers and Their Mothers: “ Behind Every Uniform Is a Mother Who Hasn’t Slept”

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian soldiers and their families, especially the mothers who raised them, in a moving message shared on Instagram.

Reflecting on recent national tensions, Alia wrote about the quiet anxiety many feel, knowing soldiers are standing guard while the rest of the country sleeps. “They protect our dreams with their own sleepless nights—and their lives,” she said.

Highlighting the emotional toll on families, she added, “Behind every uniform is a mother who hasn’t slept either, knowing her child faces not lullabies, but uncertainty and silence that can shatter in an instant.”

Marking Mother’s Day, she honored the mothers of fallen heroes, praising their strength and silent pride. “They carry a little more steel in their spine,” she wrote.

Alia concluded with a message of unity and gratitude: “May the families of our heroes find strength in the nation’s love. We stand together—for our protectors, for India. Jai Hind.”

Preity Zinta Shares the Secret Behind Her Smile and Positivity

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta recently opened up about the reason behind her ever-present smile and positive outlook during an AMA session on X.

When asked how she always manages to smile, Preity replied, “Whenever I feel like complaining, I think about those without love, family, jobs, or struggling with poverty. How can I complain after that? I thank God every day for giving me more than I ever dreamed of. So, smiling and gratitude come naturally.”

Responding to a question about her beauty, she said, “My looks and age seem to be a daily topic! I think my brain is better than my face. Funny how men are judged by achievements, but women are often reduced to age and appearance. Still, thank you for the compliment!”

When asked about her famous dimples, Preity quipped, “It’s actually a muscle defect! Just goes to show imperfections can be beautiful—our flaws make us human.”

Preity is set to return to the big screen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, opposite Sunny Deol.

Kartik Aaryan Wraps Long Shoot with Sreeleela, Shares Sweet Photo

Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up a lengthy shooting schedule for his upcoming film with Sreeleela, sharing the update with a heartfelt selfie on Instagram.

In the picture, Kartik sports a rugged look with long hair and a beard, while Sreeleela smiles beside him. Lush greenery can be seen in the background. “Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025,” he captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

A day earlier, the actor shared a rainy behind-the-scenes clip from the set, set to the romantic track Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.

This untitled romantic drama, directed by Anurag Basu, marks Kartik and Sreeleela’s first on-screen pairing and her Bollywood debut. Though rumored to be romantically linked, neither actor has commented.

The film, expected to release around Diwali 2025, is said to have a strong musical element. While the title is yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests it may be called Tu Meri Zindagi Hai or even be part of the Aashiqui franchise.

Kartik’s upcoming slate also includes Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla, both under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Jannat Zubair Shares Dream- Come- True Selfie with Tom Cruise: “ Somebody Pinch Me!”

Mumbai– Actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani couldn’t contain her excitement after meeting Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, sharing a beaming selfie with him on Instagram ahead of the Indian release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

“One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch meeee!!!” Jannat captioned the post. Her fans and fellow actors, including Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh, flooded the comments with love.

Jannat isn’t the only Indian celeb to cross paths with Cruise recently. Actress Avneet Kaur also shared a sweet moment with him, posting a photo of their Namaste greeting and writing, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko.”

Actor Ali Fazal added his appreciation, calling Cruise a force for keeping global cinema alive. “We keep each other afloat… we break when we bow—not in humility, but in servitude,” he wrote alongside his photo with the star.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits Indian theaters on May 17, ahead of its U.S. premiere on May 23.

Vicky Kaushal Honors Indian Soldiers: ‘ We Exist Because of You’

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on Tuesday, sharing powerful images and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The Chhaava star posted photos of uniformed personnel, including a soldier seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman and officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who led briefings during Operation Sindoor—India’s recent counter-terror operation following the Pahalgam attacks.

Vicky wrote, “The way to peace is through strength. Saluting the unmatched bravery and precision of our Indian Armed Forces. No words can ever describe the gratitude and pride we feel in our hearts for our true heroes. We exist because of you. Jai Hind.”

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, involved precision airstrikes at nine terror sites inside Pakistan, eliminating nearly 100 terrorists. In response to escalating tensions, India’s air-defense systems, including the S-400, successfully intercepted enemy drones and missiles. Indian forces also shot down a Pakistani Mirage jet.

India has since taken a firm stance, warning that any future terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan will be considered acts of war.

Alaya F Nails Headstand on Paddleboard, Wins Internet

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F took her fitness game to the next level by performing a headstand on a paddleboard, impressing fans with her balance and strength.

Wearing a black two-piece, Alaya shared a video of the stunt surrounded by scenic greenery and hills. “Someone jokingly said, ‘You should try a headstand on the paddleboard.’ Two minutes later, I was upside down in the middle of a river while my friends and family hyped me up from the boat,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling the move “effortless” and “inspiring.” Known for her dedication to wellness, Alaya often shares fitness and nutrition content. In February, she posted a smoothie bowl recipe made with frozen fruit, almond butter, yogurt, and granola.

On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth. She has yet to announce her next project.

Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Drone Sighting in J& K’s Samba After PM Modi’s Speech

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra expressed concern on social media following reports of drone activity and explosions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address on May 12.

Sharing a news article on her Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote, “Yet Bloody, Again. There are no words,” reacting to the reported sighting of red streaks and blasts as India’s air defense intercepted Pakistani drones amid a regional blackout.

According to Army sources, only a few drones entered the Samba sector and were swiftly neutralized. Authorities confirmed the situation is under control.

The incident followed Modi’s firm post-Operation Sindoor speech, where he warned of continued vigilance and a strong stance against terrorism. “If there’s a terrorist attack on India, the response will be decisive—on our terms,” he said, adding that India would not tolerate nuclear blackmail or distinguish between terror groups and the governments that back them.

Modi concluded with a strong message: “Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together.” (Source: IANS)