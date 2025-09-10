Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE in Record-Breaking Nine-Wicket Win

- Advertisement -

DUBAI– India launched their Men’s Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, thrashing the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in Dubai with the fastest chase in their T20 international history.

The defending T20 World Cup champions dismissed UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs before openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made quick work of the modest target. Abhishek smashed 30 off 16 balls while Gill remained unbeaten on 20 as India cruised to victory in only 27 deliveries. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with seven not out to finish the job.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the chief architect of UAE’s collapse, taking four wickets for just seven runs. All-rounder Shivam Dube added three wickets for four runs in a devastating display of disciplined bowling that left the hosts with no chance to recover.

Abhishek, making his Asia Cup debut, set the tone immediately by lofting Haider Ali for six over long-off and following with a series of boundaries. Gill, returning to India’s T20 side after more than a year, showed little rust, cutting and flicking with authority as he joined in the assault. Abhishek’s blitz ended when he skied Junaid Siddique to mid-on, but by then India had already sealed the result.

Suryakumar Yadav added his trademark flair with a swish for six over fine leg, and Gill finished the job by pulling Simranjeet Singh past mid-on for four, completing the chase inside 4.3 overs. The performance eclipsed India’s previous fastest chase in T20 internationals — achieved in 6.3 overs against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup, also in Dubai.

For the UAE, it was a night to forget. Their batting lineup crumbled against India’s relentless attack, and their bowlers had no answers for the aggressive stroke play of Abhishek and Gill.

India’s dominant display not only delivered two points but also handed the team a massive net run rate boost, setting the tone for what they hope will be another trophy-winning campaign.

Final Score: UAE 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22, Muhammad Waseem 19; Kuldeep Yadav 4-7, Shivam Dube 3-4) lost to India 60/1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20*; Junaid Siddique 1-16). (Source: IANS)