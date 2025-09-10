Indian Markets Close Higher on Optimism Over U.S.–India Trade Talks

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Indian equities ended higher on Wednesday, extending their positive run as investor sentiment strengthened on hopes of progress in U.S.–India trade negotiations and expectations of GST rationalization.

The benchmark Sensex rose 323 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 81,425.15 after opening at 81,504.36. The 30-share index touched an intraday high of 81,643.88. The Nifty 50 advanced 104.50 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 24,973.10.

Analysts said renewed optimism around bilateral trade talks and anticipation of stronger earnings in the second half of FY26 supported valuations. “Anticipation of stronger H2 FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalization and the benefits of monetary easing, is providing resilience to valuations,” one analyst noted.

Technology stocks led the rally, with the IT index surging 2.63 percent on hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week and signs of a revival in global technology spending. FMCG, financial services, and banking shares also posted solid gains, while auto stocks lagged on profit-taking.

Top performers on the Sensex included BEL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, L&T, Adani Ports, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank. Among the laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, Eternal, and PowerGrid.

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG gained 359 points (0.64 percent), Nifty Financial Services rose 161.80 points (0.62 percent), and Nifty Bank added 319 points (0.59 percent). Nifty Auto, however, slipped 348.55 points (1.28 percent).

The broader market mirrored the upbeat trend. Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 130 points (0.73 percent), Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 535 points (0.93 percent), and Nifty 100 ended 319 points (0.59 percent) higher.

Market watchers said investors remain focused on developments in U.S.–India trade discussions, which could ease tariff concerns and provide a further boost to equities in the coming sessions. (Source: IANS)