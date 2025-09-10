Malayalam Rapper Vedan Formally Arrested in Rape Case, Released on Bail

- Advertisement -

KOCHI– Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, was formally arrested Wednesday in connection with a rape case filed against him, though he was released the same day under anticipatory bail granted by the Kerala High Court.

Police said the arrest was recorded during his second day of questioning by investigators, in line with court instructions. Vedan underwent a routine medical examination before being released from custody in the evening.

The case was initiated by a doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, promising marriage while engaging in a sexual relationship over the next two years in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other locations. She further claimed that she provided him financial assistance, including funds for his debut album and travel expenses.

Vedan had been absconding for weeks before police issued a lookout notice amid fears he might attempt to leave the country. On August 27, the Kerala High Court granted him conditional anticipatory bail, requiring him to appear before the investigating team on two consecutive days. He complied, appearing for five hours of questioning Tuesday before returning Wednesday when his arrest was formally recorded.

The complainant’s counsel argued that Vedan had similarly deceived other women, but the court said each case must be considered independently. Vedan’s defense team contended that the relationship was consensual, initiated after the complainant approached him as a fan, and claimed the complaint stemmed from personal differences.

Since the case became public, additional women have come forward with similar allegations, though the court clarified those claims were not under consideration in the present bail petition. Earlier this week, a local court also granted Vedan anticipatory bail in another case filed by a separate complainant.

Vedan, regarded as one of the early voices in Malayalam rap, now faces multiple legal challenges even as he maintains that the accusations are unfounded. (Source: IANS)