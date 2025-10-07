Calcium Supplements Not Linked to Dementia Risk in Older Women, Finds Australian Study Published in The Lancet

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India– Long-term use of calcium supplements does not increase the risk of dementia in older women, according to new research by Australian scientists, offering reassurance to millions who take the mineral to support bone health.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific, found no evidence that calcium monotherapy — calcium taken without other supplements — raises dementia risk. The findings challenge earlier reports that suggested a possible association between calcium intake and cognitive decline.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU), Curtin University, and the University of Western Australia analyzed data from 1,460 women who had received either calcium supplements or a placebo over a five-year period. After long-term follow-up, the study showed no significant difference in dementia incidence between the two groups.

“Calcium supplements are often recommended to prevent or manage osteoporosis,” said lead author Negar Ghasemifard, a doctoral student at ECU. “Results from our study provide reassurance to patients and clinicians regarding the safety of calcium supplements in the context of dementia risk for older women.”

About 20 percent of women over the age of 70 live with osteoporosis, and calcium supplementation remains a standard preventive measure against bone fractures.

Professor Simon Laws, director of ECU’s Center for Precision Health, said the results alleviate earlier concerns but noted that more targeted studies are needed. “Whether this extrapolates to other demographics, such as men or even women commencing supplementation earlier in life, remains unknown,” he said.

Laws emphasized the importance of future clinical trials that examine calcium — with or without vitamin D — specifically for its effects on brain health. “These studies should include robust and specific assessments of cognitive function as the primary outcome,” he added.

While the findings are encouraging, the researchers said ongoing investigation will be key to confirming calcium’s safety profile across different populations and age groups. (Source: IANS)