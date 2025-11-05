Asees Kaur Says New Song ‘Ishq E Desi’ Captures Real, Unfiltered Love

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Playback singer Asees Kaur has described her newly released track ‘Ishq E Desi’ from the upcoming film Jassi Weds Jassi as a celebration of pure and unpolished love.

The song is sung by Jasbir Jassi, Asees Kaur, and IP Singh, with composition by Akshay & IP and lyrics by IP Singh. The track reflects the heart of Jassi Weds Jassi — a story filled with humor, mix-ups, and warmth set against the backdrop of 1990s Punjab. Asees’s vocals bring a soulful tone that blends naturally with the high-spirited energy of Jasbir Jassi and IP Singh.

“‘Ishq E Desi’ is the soundtrack of pure, unfiltered love,” Asees said in a statement. “It celebrates emotion without polish — love that’s real, a little messy, and completely desi.”

Jassi Weds Jassi features Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Grusha Kapoor, Sudesh Lehri, Rehmat Rattan, and Manu Rishi Chadha, each bringing humor and heart to the film’s lively setting.

Directed by Paran Bawa, the film is set to release alongside Haq, Jatadhara, and Predator at the box office.

Visually, the film is steeped in Punjabi culture, featuring dhol rhythms, wedding celebrations, family banter, and emotional moments. The director has described the film as joyful chaos — “pure madness in the best way,” celebrating Punjabi love, warmth, and the spirited energy that comes when too many people share the same name.

The story is rooted in late-1990s small-town North India, during the era of landline phones, mixtapes, and cassette recordings. A case of multiple characters named “Jassi” sparks romantic confusion, comic misunderstandings, and heartfelt connections, offering a mix of nostalgia, comedy, and romance. (Source: IANS)