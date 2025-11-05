Iulia Vantur Performs Salman Khan’s “Teri Meri” at the Vatican, Meets the Pope

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Actress and singer Iulia Vantur created a landmark cultural moment by performing the Bollywood song “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from the film Bodyguard at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall. It is believed to be the first time a Bollywood song has ever been performed at the Vatican, and the event took place in the presence of the Pope and distinguished international guests.

Vantur also had the rare opportunity to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Reflecting on the moment, she said, “Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words. His presence radiates warmth and kindness. It filled me with gratitude and a deep sense of calm, and reminded me that true faith lies in compassion, humility, and human connection.”

Describing the experience of singing at the Vatican, she added, “Singing ‘Teri Meri’ at the Vatican was more than just a performance — it was a prayer through music. To bring an Indian song to such a spiritual place felt magical. It showed that music can cross every border and every faith and speak the language of love.”

The event also marked an international artistic collaboration. Vantur recorded a song with Grammy-winning American songwriter and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, known for his work on hits such as “Despacito” and songs by Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Usher. “Recording alongside Poo Bear was an honor,” she said. “To sing with him on such a platform was unforgettable.”

During the program, Vantur also performed the original Romanian version of “Teri Meri,” followed by her unreleased track “Corinde Corinde.” She later joined Poo Bear and musicians including Stephen Devassy and Vijay Yesudas for a rendition of “We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good),” an anthem celebrating unity, hope, and kindness.

The occasion marked the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate and the Second Vatican Council declaration promoting interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding.

Vantur will soon be seen in the film Echoes of Us, produced by Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd and co-starring actor Deepak Tijori. The movie has already earned recognition at multiple international film festivals, including the Bangalore Shorts Film Festival, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards, Independent Shorts Awards, and the Love & Hope International Film Festival.

As Echoes of Us continues to gain attention, Vantur’s performance at the Vatican marks another step in her growing global artistic presence. (Source: IANS)