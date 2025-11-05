‘Needhey Kadha’ Lyrical Video from Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend Unveiled

- Advertisement -

Chennai — The lyrical video for the melancholic track Needhey Kadha from the upcoming film The Girlfriend was released on Wednesday, offering a deeper look into the emotional core of Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Bhooma. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran and co-starring Dheekshith Shetty, is set to release in theaters on November 7.

Geetha Arts, which is presenting the film, shared the update on Instagram, writing, “The fire within #Bhooma in an inspiring song. #TheGirlfriend fourth single out now. ‘The Girlfriend’ in cinemas on November 7.”

Composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Needhey Kadha is a soulful, sorrow-tinged number that reflects themes of longing and emotional turbulence. The lyrics are by Rakendu Mouli, and the song is performed by Anurag Kulkarni, with additional vocals by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The film’s trailer has already generated significant anticipation. It begins with Bhooma suggesting a “proper break” from her boyfriend Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty. Flashbacks reveal how Vikram had once proposed marriage with certainty, while Bhooma responded with hesitation and emotional conflict.

The story hints at a troubled, imbalanced relationship: Vikram is portrayed as possessive, volatile, and controlling, while Bhooma struggles under the weight of emotional strain and self-doubt. Actress Anu Emmanuel appears as someone who questions whether Bhooma is truly happy, emphasizing the mismatch at the heart of the relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna has publicly praised director Rahul Ravindran, noting their strong creative trust. In a recent birthday message to him, she wrote that his emotional sensitivity “flows through every frame” and that she has found in him “a director, a friend, a mentor, a partner in crime for a lifetime.”

The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. The film is scheduled to release on November 7. (Source: IANS)