Armaan Malik Postpones Release of ‘Gaya Kaam Se’

Mumbai–Singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song, “Gaya Kaam Se,” saying the timing no longer feels right.

The track had been scheduled for release Wednesday, July 22, which is also Malik’s birthday. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer said he had poured his heart into the song but wanted to wait until circumstances felt more appropriate.

“Hey everyone, this next song of mine, ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, I poured my heart into it and it is scheduled to release on 22nd of July which is tomorrow, which is also my birthday. But things just don’t feel right now and I feel like I want to wait a little longer and give it to you when the time feels right and when we’re in better circumstances. So yeah, I hope you understand,” Malik said.

His decision comes amid controversy over the Cockroach Janta Party’s “Chalo Sansad” march toward Parliament. Clashes broke out after police reportedly stopped protesters from moving forward, with security personnel accused of using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Several students were also detained.

The demonstration was organized over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination and included demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest coincided with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police later moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital.

Several entertainment industry figures have expressed concern over the reported treatment of students during the march.

Malik previously voiced support for the demonstrators while calling for fairness and peaceful dialogue.

“I don’t claim to have all the answers, and I believe it’s important to understand every issue with care before speaking. But there are some values we should never lose sight of. Students deserve fairness. Peaceful protests deserve respect. Empathy should never be conditional, and dialogue should never be met with indifference. Our country and its people deserve to be heard. Always,” he wrote. (Source: IANS)