Music

Shankar Mahadevan Says He Would Add a Title Track if ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Were Made Today

9 hours ago
243 1 minute read

Mumbai–Music composer Shankar Mahadevan says he would make few changes to “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” if the film were produced today, though he might create a title song for it.

The road-trip drama, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, marked its 15th anniversary this year.

“If Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is made today maybe I’ll…. I don’t think I need to use anything differently but I might compose the title song for the film,” Mahadevan said.

Mahadevan composed the film’s music with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa as part of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio.

Released in 2011, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three longtime friends — Arjun, Kabir and Imran — as they travel through Spain on a three-week bachelor trip.

Mahadevan first rose to prominence as an Indi-pop artist through music that blended Carnatic, Hindustani and jazz influences. His 1998 non-film album “Breathless” became a major success.

He received an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University in 2023 and has won a Grammy Award.

Mahadevan’s notable Bollywood work includes “Mitwa” from “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” “Kajra Re” from “Bunty Aur Babli” and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from “Dil Dhadakne Do.” (Source: IANS)

9 hours ago
243 1 minute read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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