Armaan Malik Impresses with Dance Moves in His New Punjabi-Pop Track ‘Baari Baari’

Mumbai– Known for his soulful voice, singer Armaan Malik is now winning hearts with his dance moves in his latest upbeat Punjabi-pop release Baari Baari. The vibrant track marks a creative leap for Malik, who explores a new musical and performance dimension in the song.

Speaking about the track, Malik shared, “Singing in Punjabi was new territory, and I wanted to get it right — not just technically, but emotionally.”

Baari Baari showcases a different side of the versatile artist, with Armaan not only delivering vocals but also stepping up his performance game by matching his moves to the song’s infectious beat — a surprise and delight for many of his fans.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “This project reminded me that I can take risks and still stay true to my sound. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as an artist, especially in how I approach languages and regional flavors in music.”

The track has been composed by Armaan’s brother, Amaal Mallik, with lyrics penned by Youngveer. The Malik brothers have previously collaborated on several hit tracks including Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara, and Naina.

In addition to this new release, Armaan recently made a long-awaited return to the UK stage in April after an eight-year gap. He performed two sold-out shows in London and Leicester over the weekend, receiving overwhelming support from fans.

“Played two sold-out shows in London and Leicester this past weekend and I’m still taking it all in! The energy, the singing, the love — it honestly meant so much,” Armaan wrote after the shows.

Expressing gratitude to his UK audience, he added, “It’s been eight years since I toured the UK and this was long overdue. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. Cannot wait to be back!” (Source: IANS)