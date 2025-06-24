Over 500 Bird Species at Risk of Extinction Within 100 Years: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– More than 500 bird species could face extinction over the next century due to climate change and habitat loss, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Reading in the UK. The projected number is nearly three times greater than all documented bird extinctions since 1500 CE.

Published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the study identifies critically endangered species such as the bare-necked umbrellabird, helmeted hornbill, and yellow-bellied sunbird-asity as being among the most at risk.

The researchers warn that the disappearance of these unique species would dramatically reduce the global diversity of bird shapes and sizes, impacting ecosystems that rely on their specific ecological roles.

Even under scenarios where human-driven threats like habitat destruction, climate change, and hunting are eliminated, the study estimates that around 250 bird species could still go extinct without targeted conservation efforts.

“Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won’t save them. These species need special recovery programs, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive,” said lead author Kerry Stewart of the University of Reading.

“We face a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in modern times. We need immediate action to reduce human threats and implement rescue programs for the most unique and endangered species,” Stewart added.

The team analyzed data on nearly 10,000 bird species using the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List to assess each species’ extinction risk based on its exposure to threats.

The findings showed that large-bodied birds are particularly vulnerable to hunting and climate change, while species with broad wings are more susceptible to habitat loss. These traits make them less adaptable in increasingly fragmented and human-altered landscapes.

The researchers emphasized the need for conservation strategies that go beyond threat mitigation. They advocate for complementary actions such as captive breeding and habitat rehabilitation to preserve both species numbers and ecological functions.

“Prioritizing conservation programs for just 100 of the most unusual and threatened birds could preserve up to 68 percent of global bird morphological diversity,” said Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez, senior author of the study.

The study also noted that while halting habitat destruction is critical for overall bird conservation, reducing hunting and accidental mortality is especially important for protecting birds with rare traits that are vital for ecosystem health. (Source: IANS)